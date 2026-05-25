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Prince William Confirms Prince George Sometimes Boards at Lambrook School

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Prince William Confirms Prince George Sometimes Boards at Lambrook School
Prince GeorgePrince WilliamLambrook School
📆5/25/2026 4:37 PM
📰DailyMail
21 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 29% · Publisher: 68%

Prince George is sometimes boarding at Lambrook, the private school all three of his children attend, according to Prince William. The Prince of Wales revealed the information during an interview on Heart radio’s breakfast show presented by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

The Prince of Wales has confirmed that Prince George is sometimes boarding at Lambrook, the private school all three of his children attend near Ascot in Berkshire .

Prince William made the revelation on Friday, during an interview on Heart radio’s breakfast show presented by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. The heir to the throne began his appearance by confessing he was not a morning person and how at this time he would be doing the school run with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, as their elder brother, George, 12, is already sometimes boarding at Lambrook

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Prince George Prince William Lambrook School Berkshire Royal Family

 

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