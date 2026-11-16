Prince William Confirms Kate Middleton's Expanded Royal Duties

Prince William hints at Princess Catherine's return to full-time royal engagements in 2025, highlighting their joint India tour and the Earthshot Prize.

Prince William has offered a promising update regarding Princess Catherine Middleton, suggesting that the Princess of Wales will resume a more extensive schedule of public engagements next year. During an interview with The Times published on Sunday, November 10, the Duke of Cambridge stated, "I think, hopefully, Catherine will be doing a bit more next year." He added that the couple anticipates having several additional trips lined up for the upcoming calendar year, signaling a significant step in her public recovery.

India Tour and Earthshot Prize Highlights

The announcement coincides with the royal couple's ongoing visit to India, a country Prince William described as having made an extraordinary contribution to the Earthshot Prize over the past six years. On Monday, November 16, William shared via Instagram that he and Catherine are delighted to be in India for the awards ceremony. He noted that India is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other nation, cementing its status as a global hub for environmental innovation. The Duke expressed his anticipation to meet the innovators and entrepreneurs whose ideas are helping to shape a more sustainable future.

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First Joint Appearance in Four Years

This journey marks the first time Prince William and Princess Catherine have traveled together on behalf of the Royal Family in four years. Kensington Palace confirmed over the weekend that the Princess would join her husband to celebrate innovation, sustainability, youth leadership, and the enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India. The tour represents a major milestone for Kate, who previously announced in January 2025 that she is in remission following her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Her presence alongside William underscores her gradual but steady return to high-profile royal duties.

Engagements in Mumbai and Public Support

During their visit to Mumbai, the royal couple attended various events to support environmental initiatives. They were seen visiting the Ballard Estate and taking part in a game of gully in the street, where William wore a sleeveless jacket and Kate donned a green jacket with white pants. Later on Monday, they greeted Earthshot Prize finalists during their third stop in the city. Prince William delivered a speech emphasizing that bold ideas, when backed and given the chance to grow, create jobs, improve lives, and change what is considered possible. He argued that this potential is particularly evident in emerging economies.

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Breaking the False Choice Narrative

In his address, Prince William challenged the traditional narrative that emerging economies must choose between growth and environmental protection. He stated that too often, the world presents a false choice between prosperity and protection. This sentiment was echoed by royal photographer Samir Hussein, who recalled a memorable moment from the couple's 2016 tour in Bhutan. Hussein noted that William and Kate tried their arms at archery, suggesting that the future should not be seen in black-and-white terms. He advocated for a colorful world where solutions come from anywhere and progress benefits everyone.

Looking Ahead to Royal Returns

As the tour continues, the focus remains on the practical solutions being developed across India to address shared global challenges. The Duke's comments about next year's schedule suggest that the couple will continue to leverage their platform to highlight these environmental successes. The Earthshot Prize serves as a vehicle to showcase how sustainable innovation can drive economic and social progress. With Kate recovering well, the royal family appears poised to resume its traditional schedule of international and domestic engagements, starting with the commitments William has hinted will be lined up for the new year.