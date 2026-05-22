Prince William conducts engagements in Isles of Scilly, including a visit to The Isles of Scilly Hospital

The passage details Prince William's visits to the Isles of Scilly, where he visited a hospital, met patients and staff, and met with residents of a care home. He also attended the launch of a new hospital facility and a housing development in the archipelago.

Prince William took a morning commute by boat today as he embarked on a series of engagements in the Isles of Scilly. The Duke of Cornwall, as he is known in the region, arrived at the harbour in Hughtown on St Mary's, the largest island in the stunning archipelago 28 miles off the coast of Cornwall, on his new pilot boat, John Guy, named in memory of a long-serving Scillonian-born duchy worker.

The new vessel, funded by the Duchy of Cornwall, will support the safety of the island waters, including guiding passage for large ships. A crowd of excited tourists had gathered to greet the royal on the quayside as word spread that he was due to make an appearance.

The primary aim of William's visit was to open a new facility at The Isles of Scilly Hospital, where he also met staff and patients, sharing a laugh and a cup of tea with care home residents. William is said to have taken a 'close interest' in the development of healthcare provision on Scilly since he took over the Duchy when he became Prince of Wales and is keen to increase medical capacity to the Isles.

The redevelopment brings together NHS services and social care in a more joined-up model, making better use of staff, sharing resources more effectively and improving continuity of care, particularly for older residents. This integrated approach is especially important in a remote island setting, they say, where workforce and housing pressures remain ongoing challenges. Following this, William will see the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy.

The development has been designed to help tackle the Isles' acute housing shortage, with homes prioritised for those who have lived on the Isles of Scilly for more than five years, or who currently work on the islands. Once complete, the homes will feature high levels of insulation, positive ventilation throughout and rooftop solar panels. The homes are expected to welcome their first residents in winter 2026.

Following Storm Goretti in January 2026, the Isles of Scilly experienced significant loss to its shelterbelt trees, which play a vital role in protecting communities from high winds and storms. The Duchy of Cornwall supported the community's recovery, providing additional resources, organising essential repairs and commissioning expert assessments from surveyors and forestry specialists. During his visit, William will meet local emergency responders and replant a shelterbelt tree, reflecting the islands' recovery, resilience and long-term renewal





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Prince William conducts engagements in Isles of Scilly, including a visit to The Isles of Scilly HospitalThe passage details Prince William's visits to the Isles of Scilly, where he visited a hospital, met patients and staff, and met with residents of a care home. He also attended the launch of a new hospital facility and a housing development in the archipelago.

Read more »