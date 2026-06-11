Prince William Comforts Man Saved by Mental Health Group Co-Funded by Royal Family

Prince William today comforted a man who says his life has been saved by a local mental health group co-funded by the royal and his wife. The future king, 43, was on his doorstep of Anmer on the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where he and the Princess of Wales have a home, to talk about the work of Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Prince William today comforted a man who says his life has been saved by a local mental health group co-funded by the royal and his wife.

The future king, 43, was on his doorstep of Anmer on the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where he and the Princess of Wales have a home, to talk about the work of Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Chatting with Paul Gannon, 71, at the Anmer Social Club's Community Hall, William told Paul he appreciated him as 'the lone man himself being here'.

Paul replied: 'These guys are amazing, they really are', before becoming emotional and unable to continue his sentence as he said 'they have been with me…'. William comforted him by placing his hand on his shoulder and told him: 'Don't worry, take your time on it. I'll talk until you're ready to say anything.

' With his hands wrapped around a mug of tea, the prince then explained why he and his wife helped to launch the pilot scheme last year, explaining that he had been approached by several people about the worsening isolation rates since the Covid pandemic. 'This is a bit of a pilot project to understand what the need is, what the challenges are in the rural community, and how do we replicate something in the whole of the UK so that we are not leaving holes in how we look after people.

What has been the experience that you have seen from everyone here?

' he asked. Paul replied: 'My experience is that Mind has become a sort of family. I am very isolated up here, my family are elsewhere. Umbrella in hand, the Prince of Wales today braved the rain for a visit to a mental health charity in Norfolk.

One photo showed William warmly embracing a member of staff at Norfolk and Waveney Mind on June 11, 2026. It has been very useful. I have had PTSD issues, which have really come back to haunt me.

'It's good to be able to talk, and not just go onto antidepressants but actually to deal with real people, caring people, people you trust. ' William asked what would have happened if he didn't have the Mind group to turn to, with Paul saying: 'I think things would have been very different. I was in a very dark place at one time had a very great life, and then it all fell apart….

Dark times and trying to find out again who you are. Mind has helped me re-establish a new career at 71.

' 'Dare I ask what you are doing now? ' William said. Told he was working in business, the prince smiled and said 'that's a relief, I'm never quite sure what you are going to say at 71', prompting the room to erupt in hearty laughter. Last year, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, a local branch of the national charity, launched a pilot programme cofunded by the Prince and Princess of Wales, aimed at improving the well-being of local people.

It provides proactive outreach and preventative support for the whole community, from 1:1 counselling sessions to parent-and-toddler groups and menopause support groups, and William wants it to become a blueprint for other rural estates across the UK. Arriving at the Community Hall in the pouring rain in a linen jacket and chinos, the Prince met with those delivering the service to hear more about the pilot's effectiveness before moving inside to chat with those who attend the groups.

Talking first to a group of women from the menopausal group, William heard how the exercise class offered has improved their wellbeing both physically and mentally. They told the future King that the best thing is that it takes place on their doorstep, so they do not need to travel to the nearby towns.

Told that they have all become close friends and the classes are filled with laughter, the prince said: 'That is the important thing, laughter is important too. Laughter is a great source, a benefit.

' William sharing a laugh with community members during today's visit Prince William in conversation with 71-year-old Paul Gannon who says his life has been saved by a local mental health group co-funded by the royal and his wife William comforted Paul as he told the future King about his struggles with PTSD He looked dapper in a grey Prince of Wales check jacket, crisp, light blue shirt, and navy trousers, with William picking a pair of brown suede boots to finish the outfit. Told that one of the benefits of the younger generation being more open to talking about mental health is that it is now working its way up to the older people in society, William said: 'Good.

The younger generation is encouraging the older generation.

' Paul explained it could be very difficult for men if these types of places did not exist. Walking through to another room, William spoke to one of the counsellors, Grania Haigh, about her experiences.

'The need is probably greater than we have seen so far,' she told him. 'In individual departments on the estate, when one comes, others follow. ' Before departing, William privately met members of the community who had received one-to-one counselling as part of the programme





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