Prince William Celebrates Aston Villa Win in Cornwall

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, visited Cornwall after Aston Villa's historic Europa League final victory. He engaged with locals, including children and residents of new housing developments, and spoke about football, his family, and his support for local communities.

Prince William , the Prince of Wales, appeared to have lost his voice after celebrating Aston Villa 's historic Europa League final victory in Istanbul. He arrived in Cornwall for a series of engagements the day after the team's triumph, sporting a blue shirt and claret tie in honor of his lifelong support.

He was 40 minutes late and still reveling in the team's success, joking about losing his voice and saying, 'I'm trying not to talk about it all day!

' He interacted with locals, including children from Nansledan Primary School and Naturally Learning Nursery, who presented him with flowers and expressed their excitement about the new Market Street development. The Prince, who admitted to sounding croaky, engaged in conversations about football, including his admiration for Arsenal and their recent league win. He also shared his daughter's fondness for Chelsea and joked about his partner, Rebecca, on her birthday.

He posed for selfies, petted a dog, and participated in handprint activities for a new artwork at Nansledan's Market Street development. The Prince also visited the Garth Ellis site, which is part of a project to combat homelessness and provide commercial space for local artisans and businesses. He spoke with residents of the first Build-to-Rent homes in Nansledan, learning about their reasons for choosing the area and expressing his support for their community.

The visit highlighted the Prince's commitment to local development and his engagement with residents of Cornwall





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Prince William Aston Villa Europa League Cornwall Nansledan Market Street Build-To-Rent Garth Ellis Football Handprints Dogs Development

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