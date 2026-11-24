Two masked men arrested after burglary attempt at Prince William and Princess Catherine's Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk. Police deployed extensive resources including helicopters and drones.

Two men have been arrested following an alleged burglary attempt at Anmer Hall, the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales. The incident occurred on Monday night in Norfolk, England, triggering a significant security response from law enforcement authorities.

Arrest Details at Anmer Hall

Norfolk Police confirmed they detained two individuals on suspicion of burglary and trespass after officers received reports of suspicious activity at the property. The alert was made around 6pm on Monday evening. Authorities identified the suspects as masked men who were apprehended on the Sandringham Estate grounds.

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The two men are currently being held in police custody. Officials have not released any further identifying details regarding the suspects. Law enforcement emphasized that the property was unoccupied during the alleged intrusion, meaning no occupants were present at Anmer Hall at the time of the break-in attempt.

Residence Background and Occupants

Anmer Hall serves as the weekend and holiday home for William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The couple resides in Windsor during the workweek but utilizes this Norfolk property for leisure time. The residence is also home to their three children: Prince George of Wales, who is 13 years old; Princess Charlotte of Wales, aged 11; and Prince Louis of Wales, who is 8.

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The house holds significant personal importance for the family. It was gifted to William and Kate by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their marriage. The property is located just a short distance from Sandringham House, which is the private country retreat of King Charles. This proximity to the Monarch's estate underscores the high-security environment surrounding these royal residences.

Major Police Security Response

The alleged break-in prompted a substantial deployment of police resources to the area. Local residents in the village of Anmer reported being stopped and checked by officers as part of the widespread security operation. The scale of the response indicated the severity with which authorities are treating the incident involving the future monarch's home.

Law enforcement utilized aerial surveillance and canine units to investigate the scene. A helicopter was deployed alongside drones and police dogs to search the estate thoroughly. Additionally, publicly available flight tracking data confirmed that a surveillance plane from the National Police Air Service circled the estate on Monday night, providing an extensive aerial view of the grounds.

Ongoing Investigation and Security

Norfolk Police are continuing their investigation into the events of Monday night. The suspects remain in custody as officers gather evidence and determine the full extent of the alleged crime. The security measures implemented during the incident highlight the rigorous protection protocols in place for the royal family's private residences in Norfolk.