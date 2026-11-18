Prince William and Princess Kate meet Indian PM Narendra Modi for final engagement. Their India tour included textile craft workshops and hospital visits in Mumbai.

Prince William and Princess of Wales have concluded their three-day tour of India with a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Royal couple traveled from Mumbai to the capital on a commercial Air India flight to hold discussions with the Indian leader. This engagement marked the final official stop of their itinerary, highlighting the diplomatic importance of the United Kingdom and India relationship.

Final Diplomatic Engagement with Narendra Modi

The bilateral meeting took place at Mr. Modi's private residence, following a glittering awards ceremony for the Prince's Earthshot Prize that was held in Mumbai the previous evening. During the encounter in New Delhi, the trio posed for photographs in front of India's Tiranga flag and the Union Jack. The Princess of Wales wore a suit designed by acclaimed Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, reflecting the cultural ties being celebrated. A Kensington Palace spokesman emphasized that the United Kingdom and India share deep connections across trade, investment, defense, security, technology, education, and culture. The statement noted that the meeting reflects the importance of these ties and the role Their Royal Highnesses play in strengthening them.

Also read All the Sweetest Photos of Princess Kate and Prince William in Mumbai

Supporting Traditional Textile Crafts in Mumbai

Before departing for New Delhi, the Royal couple visited the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to support traditional textile preservation. The school, founded in 2016, trains women in hundreds of traditional Indian hand-embroidery and textile techniques. During the visit, the Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales tried their hand at block printing silk napkins. They used blocks specially designed for their visit, featuring British botanical designs, and applied natural dark dye to the fabric. The Princess of Wales, who has a keen interest in fabrics, asked about the pressure applied to the blocks, while Prince William focused on the sustainability aspects of the technique.

The Chanakya School of Craft aims to elevate the standing of crafts, which remain an important practice and sense of identity for Indian communities. Some graduates of its eighteen-month course have created runway pieces for luxury fashion houses including Dior, Fendi, and Valentino. The institution also works to address the gender imbalance in the crafts sector, where men traditionally dominate the industry. Sunayam Vaidya, the school's head of communications and outreach, stated that the education of women aims to help dismantle hierarchies and safeguard skills threatened by urban migration.

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Compassionate Visit to Mumbai Maternity Hospital

Separately during their time in Mumbai, the Princess of Wales visited the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital to support mothers. She met with Jyoti Karande, a 29-year-old mother who lost one of her twin newborn daughters just three weeks prior. The twins were born prematurely, and the surviving child remains in intensive care while Ms. Karande receives treatment for pneumonia in the post-partum ward. The Princess of Wales crouched down to comfort the grieving mother, holding her hand and asking about her pain and well-being.

The Princess of Wales expressed empathy by stating that she wanted to meet new mothers like Ms. Karande. This visit highlighted the couple's continued engagement with social and humanitarian issues during their international tour. The combination of diplomatic meetings, cultural advocacy, and personal compassion underscored the multifaceted nature of their final day in India before their return to the United Kingdom.