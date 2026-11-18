The royal couple highlights UK-India ties by supporting women artisans in Mumbai and exploring cultural collaborations with Bollywood leaders.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales concluded their three-day visit to Mumbai on Thursday by focusing on sustainable fashion and cultural diplomacy. The couple toured the Chanakya School of Craft in the morning and later engaged with executives at Dharma Productions to strengthen bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and India.

Royal Engagement at Chanakya School of Craft

The Princess of Wales, dressed in an elegant Emilia Wickstead dress and chocolate Manolo Blahnik slingbacks, participated in traditional block printing techniques alongside her husband. The visit to the Chanakya School of Craft, founded in 2016, highlighted the integration of centuries-old textile methods with modern sustainable design practices. Sunayam Vaidya, the school's head of communications and outreach, noted that the institution has already trained over 1,400 women artisans from underserved communities, with a strategic goal to reach 14,000 women artisans within the coming decade.

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Prince William and the Princess of Wales used this engagement to underscore the importance of skills development and women's empowerment within the UK-India partnership. The school is renowned for its high-profile collaborations with luxury brands such as Dior, Fendi, and Valentino, as well as its presence in international museum exhibitions. Vaidya emphasized that the educational program aims to dismantle traditional hierarchies in the craft sector, a field where men have historically dominated, and to preserve skills that are threatened by urban migration.

Cultural Ties with Dharma Productions

Following the morning's textile focus, Prince William visited Dharma Productions, one of India's most prominent film production houses, to celebrate the deep cultural connections between the two nations. As the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta), the Prince explored opportunities for further collaboration between the UK and Indian creative industries. He was welcomed with a traditional performance featuring dancers and a flower cannon, which he described as amazing and brilliant while joking with host Karan Johar about future dance performances.

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Dharma Productions is widely recognized for popularizing grand, family-oriented Bollywood dramas with high production values, including the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was partly filmed in Britain. The engagement served as a platform to discuss how the Indian film industry, colloquially known as Bollywood, maintains strong ties with the British audience and diaspora. Many Hindi films are produced in Britain, reflecting the shared cultural landscape that the royal visit aimed to reinforce and expand upon.

Strategic Bilateral Meeting and Future Outlook

William and the Princess of Wales traveled to New Delhi to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their tour of India draws to a close. A Kensington Palace spokesman stated that the United Kingdom and India share one of the most important international relationships, with growing connections across trade, investment, defense, security, technology, education, and culture. This meeting reflects the critical role the royal couple plays in celebrating and strengthening the diplomatic and economic ties between their respective countries.

The diplomatic itinerary followed a glittering award ceremony for the Prince's Earthshot Prize, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday night. During his keynote speech at the event, Prince William emphasized that this decade is the moment when positive change becomes irreversible. He noted that history is not written by challenges alone but by those who rise to meet them, setting a tone of urgency and optimism for future UK-India collaborations in sustainability and innovation.