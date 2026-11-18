The royal couple highlights UK-India ties through textile craft training at Chanakya and Bollywood engagement at Dharma Productions before meeting PM Modi.

Prince William and Princess Kate focused on cultural and economic partnerships during their final morning in Mumbai, India, visiting the Chanakya School of Craft to observe traditional textile techniques. The royal couple engaged with modern design practices at Dharma Productions, marking key moments in their three-day tour of the nation. These events followed the glittering Earthshot Prize ceremony held in Mumbai the previous night, where William delivered a keynote speech about positive change becoming irreversible. The day's engagements were designed to highlight the role of skills development, women's empowerment, and the UK- India collaboration in supporting a more sustainable future for the fashion and textiles sector.

The Princess of Wales wore an elegant Emilia Wickstead dress and chocolate Manolo Blahnik slingbacks during her visit to the craft school. She and Prince William donned shawls and bangles at the institution, smiling as they participated in hands-on activities. The pair learned how block printing techniques work alongside sustainable manufacturing processes. This visit aimed to showcase skills development and women's empowerment in the fashion sector, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditional methods in a modern context.

Also read Alex Baskin’s 32 Flavors Strikes Overall Deal With Hi Mom Productions

Chanakya was founded in 2016 to preserve traditional Indian hand-embroidery and textile methods, having educated and trained over 1,400 women artisans so far. Sunayam Vaidya, the head of communications and outreach, stated the goal is to reach 14,000 women in the coming decade. The institution works to elevate the status of crafts, which are vital to Indian identity, while addressing the gender imbalance in an industry traditionally dominated by men. The training aims to empower women from underserved communities, helping to dismantle hierarchies within the craft sector.

Ms. Vaidya noted that Kate brings significant attention and awareness to the cause, which translates into more sustainability for crafts and what they represent. The school collaborates with luxury houses like Dior, Fendi, and Valentino, hosting international museum exhibitions to safeguard skills threatened by urban migration. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the school as part of their effort to celebrate and strengthen the ties between the United Kingdom and India through these meaningful cultural exchanges.

Advertisement

Prince William visited Dharma Productions to celebrate the strong cultural links between the UK and India, hosted by executive director Karan Johar. The prince watched dancers perform in the entrance and saw a flower cannon display, calling the performance amazing and brilliant but declining to dance. He jokingly told Johar that he might join in next time, highlighting opportunities for collaboration between the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Indian creative industries. William serves as the president of Bafta and seeks to deepen these international connections through such high-profile engagements.

Many Hindi films are shot in Britain and enjoyed by the Indian diaspora there, with Dharma Productions known for grand commercial dramas like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. This film was partly filmed in Britain and popularized family-oriented stories, reflecting the deepening relationship between the two countries. The visit to Dharma's offices included a high tea and discussions about the industry, with William hearing about the Indian film industry and its ties to Britain. He asked Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan about filming locations, learning they visit London four times a year.

The royal couple traveled to New Delhi to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluding their tour of India. This meeting follows the award ceremony for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, where he spoke about positive change becoming irreversible and how history is written by those who rise to meet challenges. A Kensington Palace spokesman emphasized the importance of the UK-India relationship, which covers trade, investment, defense, security, technology, and education. The Prince of Wales is taking on a growing role on the international stage through these diverse and significant engagements.

Kate joined William for his three-day visit to India, walking the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize awards last night in Mumbai. She was resplendent in a glittering Indian outfit as she attended the star-studded ceremony, accompanied by her husband. The celebratory gala featured Hollywood actor Rami Malek, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal performed for the guests, with the ceremony hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, drawing a 5,000-strong audience.

Advertisement

During the Earthshot event, William praised the determination of the Earthshot generation, noting that young people are stepping forward with fresh ideas. Rami Malek told reporters that it is an honor to be in Mumbai, where there is a large contingent of Earthshot finalists and winners. Malek described William as a regular bloke who cares deeply, creating an environment crucial for future generations to exist and flourish. The couple's final day in Mumbai underscored the importance of innovation, sustainability, and the strong diplomatic and cultural bonds between the two nations.