Prince William and Princess Catherine Play Gully Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai

The Princess of Wales and Prince William joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a street cricket match in Mumbai to launch their three-day royal tour focused on the Earthshot Prize.

The Princess of Wales and Prince William arrived in Mumbai for a three-day visit, beginning their itinerary with a high-energy game of street cricket alongside legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the historic Ballard Estate. The royal couple expressed that it was wonderful to return to the city a decade after their previous visit in 2016, though they humorously admitted they required additional practice to match the skills of local enthusiasts.

Royal Couple Meets Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, widely revered as cricketing royalty in India, officially kicked off the engagement by greeting the Prince and Princess of Wales as they arrived in the business district. The former captain of the Indian cricket team walked down a side street of the estate with the royals, pausing at a pop-up chai tea stall before the main event began. Prince William engaged with the crowd and the legend, asking local schoolchildren if Tendulkar was their favorite player, noting that he is regarded like a God or a King in the region.

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Prince William and Princess Catherine Play Gully Cricket

The couple stepped onto the makeshift wicket created in the closed street to participate in gully cricket, an informal version of the sport popular among Mumbai residents in narrow residential alleys. Prince William, wearing a cotton waistcoat by KARDO featuring an extra weft technique by artisans in Bengal, asked for batting tips from his legendary host before the match started. The Princess of Wales, dressed in a new Veronica Beard jacket, trousers, and Camilla Elphick slingback shoes, entered the crease to play alongside her husband amidst cheers from the gathered crowd.

William and Catherine Admit They Need Cricket Practice

During the match, Prince William was bowled out on his third ball by a local student who steamed in from the north end of the street, ending his stint at the crease relatively quickly. The Princess of Wales fared slightly better initially, connecting with a slow delivery to the delight of spectators who cheered over the rhythmic beats of the Swarvanjali Band of drummers. However, she was also dismissed after nicking a looping delivery bowled by Prince William, who triumphantly raised his hands at the wicket.

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Earthshot Prize Awards and Environmental Focus in India

The Kensington Palace stated that the royal couple scheduled this cricket match to highlight the power of sport to bring people together, setting the stage for the main purpose of their tour. The Prince and Princess are in India to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony scheduled for Tuesday night, a prestigious environmental award established by Prince William. The event aims to reward projects that help repair the planet, aligning with the broader goals of the environmental movement championed by the Prince.

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Royal Environmental Efforts

At the conclusion of the engagement, Sachin Tendulkar shared his impressions with British media, expressing that the world is rallying to support Prince William's initiative. He noted that while praise for the Earthshot movement is essential, the global effort to protect the planet and create something special is what truly matters. The cricket legend also complimented the royal couple's batting skills, remarking that their freehand abilities were impressive and consistent with the memories he held from their last visit ten years ago.