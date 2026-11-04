Prince William and Prince Harry Send Separate Letters to Diana Award Winners

Princes William and Harry honor late mother Princess Diana by sending individual congratulatory letters to recipients of The Diana Award, maintaining their separate tributes amid ongoing estrangement.

Prince William and Prince Harry have jointly supported The Diana Award by individually sending congratulatory letters to its latest honorees, reaffirming their commitment to their late mother's charitable legacy while maintaining their separate public personas. The Diana Award, the only charity established in the name of Princess Diana, recognized 198 young individuals from 44 countries for their outstanding commitment to social action and efforts to create positive change within their communities and beyond.

The Diana Award Recognizes Global Youth

The charity selected this year's recipients based on their demonstrated ability to inspire and mobilize new generations to serve their communities and create long-lasting change on a global scale. Among the distinguished honorees were 23 recipients from the United States, highlighting the international scope of the organization's mission to empower young people to reach their full potential through specific opportunities and initiatives. Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE, the chief executive of The Diana Award, stated that these young people are proof that the desire to make a difference is universal, regardless of a person's background or circumstances.

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Brothers Align on Mother's Charitable Legacy

Prince William and Prince Harry aligned on honoring their mother through this annual recognition, despite the brothers being estranged and keeping their tribute activities separate in execution. The charity is the only one named for Princess Diana and the only one backed by both brothers, making their continued involvement a significant point of convergence in their public lives. Both royals penned separate letters to the recipients, a gesture that underscores their unified desire to keep the Princess of Wales' memory alive through service and humanitarian work.

Ongoing Rift Persists Amid Joint Tribute

While the brothers' participation marks a rare shared tribute to their mother, who died in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997, it does not appear to signal a thaw in their strained relationship. The siblings have appeared noticeably distant in recent years, including at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 and a 2024 memorial service for their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. The feud intensified when Prince Harry moved to California with Meghan Markle in 2020, leading to a prolonged period of public and private estrangement between the siblings.

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Prince Harry Discusses Grief and Reconciliation

Prince Harry has recently opened up about his grief over the loss of Princess Diana and his hopes for royal reconciliation during an October interview with GQ magazine. He acknowledged that while some people may not want the relationship to work out, he believes reconciliation is the most important thing given the other challenges in the world. The father of two described their estrangement as massively relatable, pointing to the family conflicts and sibling disagreements experienced by people around the world, which he notes continues to resonate with many individuals he speaks to.

Future Implications for Royal Family Dynamics

The continued separate but parallel support for The Diana Award suggests that Prince William and Prince Harry may continue to maintain distinct operational approaches to their royal duties while collaborating on projects specifically tied to their mother's memory. Prince Harry, who has since moved back to the UK, indicated that letting go of past hurts is difficult but emphasized the importance of addressing them. The royal family remains under scrutiny as the brothers navigate their individual paths, with this charitable collaboration serving as a stable, enduring link to Princess Diana's humanitarian ethos.