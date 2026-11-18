The royal couple attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, mingling with Bollywood stars and Indian high society to support environmental sustainability efforts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their full support to the prestigious Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai last night, mingling with India's high society and top film industry stars. The royal couple arrived at the Jio Convention Centre for the event, where Britain's future King and Queen walked a deliberate green carpet amidst the city's bustling energy. Kate and William, both 44, engaged in conversations with some of the most influential figures in Indian culture ahead of the awards. The Earthshot Prize ceremony serves as a global platform to recognize environmental innovation, with five winners each awarded £1million for their efforts. India was selected to host this year's ceremony because it has produced more winners and finalists than any other nation since the project was founded in 2020.

Royal Attire and Cultural Fusion at Jio Convention Centre

The Prince and Princess of Wales showcased a deep appreciation for Indian craftsmanship through their carefully selected couture outfits. Kate wore a hand-embroidered red Anarkali dress designed by Mahima Mahajan, accessorized with a glittering emerald necklace and coordinated earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, William looked suave in a bespoke tailored Indian bandhgala in black, which was created for him by celebrated cinematic costume designer Manish Malhotra. Their appearance marked the couple's first official overseas trip together in four years. The warm Mumbai evening provided a stunning backdrop for the royal couple as they navigated the high-profile event.

Also read Prince William Drives Electric Rickshaw to Meet Earthshot Prize Finalists in Mumbai

Karan Johar Hosts Star-Studded Earthshot Awards Ceremony

Karan Johar, the flamboyant owner of Dharma Productions, hosted the awards ceremony at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. As one of the country's most influential filmmakers and broadcasters, Johar is also the host of The Traitors India. With a net worth of approximately £113million, he is widely recognized for popularizing grand, family-oriented commercial Bollywood dramas with high production values. His studio Dharma has produced hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was partly filmed in Britain. Johar is also considered the undisputed kingmaker of the industry, having launched the careers of several leading actors and actresses. This includes fellow Earthshot attendee Alia Bhatt, one of India's most successful stars.

Ananya Birla Brings Entrepreneurial Prestige to Green Carpet

Ananya Birla, the Oxford-educated daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, was also present at the star-studded ceremony. As the heir to her father's £17 billion fortune, she walked the green carpet in a black blazer over a printed sari. Her outfit was paired with a statement emerald necklace that could have rivalled Kate's crown jewels. Ananya, 32, studied Economics and Management at the University of Oxford before focusing on her family business in 2024. She was appointed Director of the Aditya Birla Corporation in 2023, alongside her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla. She also founded the home decor brand Ikai Asai and co-founded Mpower, a mental health initiative.

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Alia Bhatt Presents Prize and Engages with Royal Couple

National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt turned heads on the green carpet at yesterday's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. Bhatt, 33, has starred in several of Bollywood's biggest releases in the last decade, starting with her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year franchise. She is married to Ranbir Kapoor, scion of one of Bollywood's most famous dynasties, and the A-list couple has a combined net worth of around £87million. The actress presented one of the five £1million environmental prizes before being seen chatting animatedly with William and Kate at the venue. Her presence highlighted the strong connection between Indian cinema and global environmental causes.

British Pop Stars and High-Net-Worth Guests Attend Event

The event also featured familiar faces from home, as British pop stars Take That performed at the awards. On a warm Mumbai evening, the Prince and Princess of Wales found themselves in the company of some of India's biggest household names. They also networked with high-net-worth individuals from the region. The gathering underscored the international appeal of the Earthshot Prize and its ability to bridge diverse cultural sectors. The ceremony concluded with a celebration of environmental progress and cross-cultural collaboration.