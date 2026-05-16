Prince William and Kate's £307,500 Rent for Family Home of Forest Lodge

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been paying £307,500 a year to rent their family home of Forest Lodge in Windsor, which is confirmed in documents registered this week. The new rental value is almost £100,000 higher than the previous rent paid by the tenants. The Prince's rent is paid from his private post-tax income. The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee announced an inquiry into the Crown Estate due to increased scrutiny of royal property arrangements.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are paying £307,500 a year to rent their family home of Forest Lodge in Windsor, which is a Grade II listed mansion.

After signing a 20-year agreement last July, they became official leaseholders of the property, after the previous tenants, Alexander Fitzgibbons and Cristina Stenbeck, signed a joint tenancy agreement in 2019. The increase in rent of £100,000 is due to rental valuations carried out by estate agents and real estate professionals. William's rent is paid from his private post-tax income, which he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall estate. The exact rental value is not publicly disclosed.

Recent scrutiny of royal property arrangements and the Crown Estate's leasing practices led to the inquiry announced by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee. The Crown Estate did not respond to a request for comment





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Prince William Princess Of Wales Forest Lodge Rent Agreement Valuation Duchy Of Cornwall Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Lease Alexander Fitzgibbons Cristina Stenbeck Tax Profits Royal Household Arm's Length Basis Members Of The Royal Family Transparency Royal Finances

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