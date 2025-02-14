Prince William and Kate Middleton Share a Sweet PDA Moment for Valentine's Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated Valentine's Day with a rare public display of affection, sharing a heartwarming photo from a previous event. The image, which captures William kissing Kate on the cheek while she laughs, was accompanied by a simple red heart emoji. This more affectionate display is a departure from their past, but royal etiquette expert Myka Meier notes there are no rules against PDA for the couple.

Kirsty Hatcher is an Associate Editor on the People.com Morning Team. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines. On Friday, Feb. 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the day in a rare move by posting a photo of themselves sharing a PDA moment on social media. The photo was captioned with a single red love heart emoji.

The image was first released by the royal couple in September 2024 as part of a commemorative campaign for their 12th wedding anniversary. The sweet picture shows the pair holding hands as William, 42, kisses Kate on her cheek while she laughs. It appeared to have been captured in a wooded area, with the duo seen sitting on a brown picnic blanket. The three-minute clip was shot in August by Will Warr in Norfolk, where Kate and William reside in their country home Anmer Hall with their three children. Their more recent public displays of affection are a contrast from years past, when the Prince and Princess of Wales were typically more stoic in their interactions publicly. However, Myka Meier, royal etiquette expert and founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE, “There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA.” The likely reason for Kate Middleton and Prince William's increased affection is the unwavering support the prince has shown his wife throughout the past year and Kate's tumultuous time has further strengthened their bond. 'For the princess, family — her husband and­ children — are more important than anything else,' a close royal insider told PEOPLE





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince William Kate Middleton PDA Royal Couple Valentine's Day Anmer Hall Norfolk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Grown Closer Following Kate’s Cancer Journey“They are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before,” says one royal expert.

Read more »

Prince William Shares Pint With Soccer Fans After Kate Middleton RemissionPrince William bought a round of drinks for soccer fans in Birmingham, England, after Kate Middleton announced her cancer was in remission

Read more »

Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's Secret Ski Trip Amid Her Cancer RemissionKate Middleton and Prince William reportedly rang in 2025 by slipping out for a secret ski vacation with their kids and members of the Middleton family, sources told 'The Mail on Sunday.' Here's what to know about the trip, which has ties to Princess Diana.

Read more »

Kate Middleton, Prince William Took Ski Trip Before Health AnnouncementPrincess Kate Middleton and Prince William took a ski trip with their three children after Christmas, according to reports

Read more »

Kate Middleton and Prince William Enjoy a Secret Ski Trip with Their ChildrenKate Middleton and Prince William were spotted enjoying a private ski break with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the French Alps in March 2016. The royal family managed to keep a low profile, blending in with the locals and even dining at the same restaurant multiple times during their trip.

Read more »

Prince William and Kate Middleton Remain Focused on Duty Amid Meghan Markle's Netflix Series DelayPrince William and Kate Middleton are prioritizing stability and service as Meghan Markle's Netflix series faces a postponement. Royal experts suggest this distance from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is intentional, highlighting a perceived lack of alignment between their actions and the values of the monarchy. While some criticize Meghan's decision to delay the launch due to the Los Angeles fires, others defend her choice as a justifiable response to the situation.

Read more »