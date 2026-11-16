Prince William and Kate Meet Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai Cricket Event

The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their three-day India visit with street cricket and Sachin Tendulkar, celebrating shared cultural ties before the Earthshot Prize awards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales initiated their three-day royal tour of India on Friday with a spirited game of street cricket in Mumbai, marking their return to the city ten years after their previous visit with Prince William. Catherine expressed her delight at being back, telling local schoolchildren it was wonderful to return, while the couple openly acknowledged they needed additional practice ahead of the match.

Cricket Legacy and Fan Interaction

Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the royal couple at the historic Ballard Estate, an area renowned for impromptu gully cricket matches. Tendulkar greeted William and Catherine upon their arrival, walking down a side street before stopping at a pop-up chai tea stall. The legendary cricketer signed autographs and posed for selfies with students who had gathered in the streets, answering William's question about Tendulkar's iconic status by confirming he is revered like a God or a King in the region.

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Street Cricket Mechanics and Gameplay

Gully cricket is an informal version of the sport played by Mumbai locals in narrow residential streets and alleyways, utilizing makeshift wickets and rules that vary by location. The Prince and Princess engaged in the traditional game, with William wearing a cotton waistcoat by KARDO, a handloom woven piece created by artisans in Bengal. Catherine appeared thoroughly engaged, sporting a new Veronica Beard jacket and trousers paired with Camilla Elphick two-tone slingback shoes.

Performance and Royal Banter

William bowled and batted with visible enthusiasm, though he was ultimately bowled out on his third ball by a local student. He managed to bat one delivery from the stumps before being dismissed. The Princess of Wales, who appeared to thoroughly enjoy herself, managed to connect with a slow delivery, prompting loud cheers from the crowd that could be heard over the sounds of the Swarvanjali Band of drummers adding to the carnival atmosphere.

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Catherine also succumbed to a looping delivery from her husband, nicking the ball before she was caught behind. William put his hands up in triumph at the dismissal, appearing unbothered by the prospect of facing domestic consequences later. The couple bowed to each other, demonstrating the affectionate dynamic that has characterized their public appearances throughout the tour.

Environmental Focus and Future Agenda

Kensington Palace stated the cricket match was scheduled to highlight the power of sport to bring people together, celebrating the shared passion for the game that has long connected the United Kingdom and India. The royal couple is in India for this year's Earthshot Prize, a prestigious environmental award, with the Prince and Princess scheduled to attend the awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

Following the match, Tendulkar told British media he was impressed with their batting skills, noting the lasting memories created by their performance. He praised the Prince's Earthshot movement, stating that while it receives much praise, the global rallying to protect the planet is a beautiful journey. The couple aims to continue using their platform to support environmental initiatives as the tour progresses.