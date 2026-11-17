Prince William and Kate attend the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, celebrating environmental innovation. The couple honored sustainable initiatives amidst star-studded performances and speeches.

Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize environmental awards ceremony. The event highlighted innovative ideas aiming to repair the planet, with the royal couple joining a star-studded lineup for the annual recognition. This marks a significant stop in William's three-day visit to India, where Kate expressed enormous pride in his ten-year Earthshot Prize project.

Green Carpet Arrival and Fashion Details

The couple took clear inspiration from Bollywood as they walked along the green carpet to a battery of flash bulbs. Their outfits were described as a celebration of India, featuring traditional elements that honored local craftsmanship. Kate wore an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan, crafted from handwoven Silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing. The rich vermilion color was achieved using vegetable-based dyes, complemented by hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments. She accessorized with the diamond and emerald tassel necklace belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, along with matching earrings.

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Prince William wore a bespoke Bandhgala jacket with hand-embroidered buttons by Manish Malhotra. The pair displayed affectionate gestures, with William keeping his arm around Kate's waist and stroking her back. They paused for about thirty seconds to pose for photographers before disappearing for a few minutes. They reemerged to meet Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, before proceeding to their seats in the auditorium. Kate flashed a warm smile at the media as they sat down for the evening's proceedings.

Earthshot Prize Speech and Global Impact

Prince William addressed 5,000 guests at the event, praising the determination of what he termed the Earthshot generation. He stated that change is not only possible but is already happening, giving every reason for optimism. William highlighted young people from around the world who are not waiting for others to find answers. He emphasized that these individuals are stepping forward with fresh ideas, showing what is possible when optimism is matched with action. This speech served to launch the hotly anticipated awards night, marking a midway point in the decade-long initiative.

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The Earthshot Prize has become a central focus for William's charitable work, recognizing projects that offer tangible solutions to environmental challenges. The ceremony aimed to galvanize global support for these critical initiatives. By bringing together international figures, the event underscored the collaborative nature of modern environmentalism. The Prince's role as the founder of the prize continues to drive attention toward sustainable practices and innovation. His commitment to carrying on this legacy creates a vital environment for future generations to exist and flourish.

Star-Studded Performers and Guest Appearances

The celebratory gala featured a diverse array of high-profile performers and guests. Take That was among the performers, marking their first performance in India. Hollywood actor Rami Malek, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor were in attendance. Simone Ashley from Bridgerton and Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal also contributed to the evening's entertainment. The ceremony was hosted by filmmaker and presenter of The Traitors India, Karan Johar, adding to the event's cultural significance.

Rami Malek told the Daily Mail that it was an honor to be in Mumbai, where the event had the largest contingency of Earthshot finalists and winners. He spoke fondly of his relationship with Prince William, describing him as a regular bloke who cares deeply. Malek noted that William's family is involved and that he is creating an environment crucial for future generations. He praised William's responsibility and care, stating that his ability to galvanize the world to act is quite extraordinary. This sentiment reflected the broader appreciation for the Prince's dedicated advocacy.

Robert Pattinson Casting Discussion

During his arrival on the green carpet, Malek was asked about Robert Pattinson becoming the new James Bond. He laughed, acknowledging that he knew he would be asked about that specific topic. Malek stated he has known Rob for quite some time and could not be more proud of his friend. He suggested that people are recognizing how talented Pattinson is, having worked together and become very close friends. They had been texting back and forth, sharing the moment with the world. Malek expressed confidence that Pattinson would be quite extraordinary in the role. This discussion added a layer of pop culture interest to the environmental-focused event.

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The presence of such high-profile figures helped amplify the message of the Earthshot Prize. The combination of environmental advocacy and entertainment drew significant media attention. The event in Mumbai served as a platform to showcase global talent and ideas. It reinforced the importance of international cooperation in addressing ecological issues. The Waleses' attendance highlighted the royal family's ongoing support for these critical causes.

The evening concluded with a sense of shared purpose among the attendees. The recognition of winners provided hope and inspiration for ongoing environmental efforts. The Prince and Princess of Wales left a strong impression through their engagement and support. Their presence underscored the global reach and impact of the Earthshot Prize. The event successfully blended cultural celebration with urgent environmental advocacy.