On the final day of their three-day visit to Mumbai, Prince William toured Dharma Productions and celebrated Bollywood cinema, while Kate Middleton met with health workers at a maternity hospital. The couple concluded their whirlwind Mumbai itinerary following earlier activities including a cricket match with Sachin Tendulkar and William's presentation at the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

dances and toured a film studio in Mumbai on the last day of his royal visit to India on Wednesday, while his wife, Kate, spoke to health workers at a maternity hospital in the city.

The royal couple, who are on a three-day visit to India’s financial capital, will end their trip in New Delhi and meetWilliam and Kate had separate engagements on Wednesday, with the prince visiting the office of a prominent Bollywood production house, Dharma Productions, in suburban Mumbai, while Kate visited a maternity hospital in the center of the city. Rafiq Maqbool / AP William smiled and clapped as dancers moved to a number from Dharma’s hit Bollywood movie, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” , which is set partly in London.

Also read All the Sweetest Photos of Princess Kate and Prince William in Mumbai

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also present.

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“He was gracious and kind and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide,” said filmmaker Karan Johar, who runs Dharma Productions, after the visit. The royal couple have been on a whirlwind tour of the city of 13 million since Monday, playing cricket with the retired Sachin Tendulkar, visiting a craft school and attending the glittering award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, a climate-change award that William set up six years ago.

Aaron Chown / WireImage via Gettyin 2024, also presented one of the awards on Tuesday night, wearing a bright red Indian-style gown. In his speech at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, William said the impact of global warming was becoming conspicuous, with repeated heatwaves and devastating floods, calling it a pivotal moment for the planet.