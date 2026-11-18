Prince William and Catherine join Bollywood elite and global leaders at the sixth Earthshot Prize in Mumbai to award environmental innovators with £1 million prizes.

Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, brought global attention to Mumbai last night as they hosted the sixth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony. The event, held at the Jio Convention Centre, marked a significant convergence of British royalty and India's most prominent cultural icons. The occasion highlighted the growing intersection of environmental advocacy and international celebrity influence, drawing a star-studded audience to the heart of the Indian film industry.

Earthshot Prize Ceremony Highlights

The Prince of Wales founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with a clear mission to discover, celebrate, and scale innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. This year's ceremony awarded five winners with £1 million each, continuing the initiative's commitment to identifying practical answers to global ecological crises. The awards served as the climax of a busy day for the Royal couple, which began with a public ride on an electric rickshaw driven by the Prince, emphasizing sustainable transport.

Also read Prince William Drives Electric Rickshaw at Earthshot Prize Event in Mumbai

Bollywood Stars and Wealthy Attendees

Karan Johar, the flamboyant owner of Dharma Productions, hosted the event with his characteristic flair. Johar is widely regarded as one of Bollywood's kingmakers, having launched the careers of many leading actors and actresses. His net worth is approximately £113 million, reflecting his status as one of the country's most influential filmmakers and broadcasters. He also serves as the host of The Traitors India, further cementing his role in modern media.

Among the guests was Alia Bhatt, one of India's most successful stars, who presented one of the five environmental prizes. Bhatt, who is 33 years old, turned heads in a striking black and gold ensemble designed by Ritu Kumar. She later engaged in animated conversation with Prince William and Catherine. Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor, a scion of one of Bollywood's most famous dynasties. The couple holds a combined net worth of around £87 million.

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High-Profile Business and Sporting Guests

Ananya Birla, the 32-year-old daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, attended the ceremony as a key figure in Indian business. As the heir to her father's £17 billion fortune, she brought significant corporate weight to the 'green carpet' event. Birla studied Economics and Management at the University of Oxford before focusing on her family business in 2024. She previously pursued a musical career, collaborating with international stars like G-Eazy and Sean Kingston.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also walked the green carpet with his wife Anjali and their daughter Sara. Tendulkar is reportedly worth £120 million, representing the intersection of sports stardom and philanthropy. Other attendees included actress Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, and Rakul Preet Singh. Rising star Ishaan Khatter and Mira Kapoor, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, were also present, showcasing the breadth of Indian talent supporting the initiative.

Royal Fashion and International Diplomacy

Catherine, aged 44, dressed in a vermilion anarkali designed by Mahima Mahajan of New Delhi. The outfit, a traditional South Asian ensemble, complemented the cultural setting of the Jio Convention Centre. She posed for photographers alongside Prince William, creating a striking visual image of cultural diplomacy. The choice of attire reflected respect for local traditions while maintaining the royal couple's distinctive style.

Prince William was seated next to Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck of Bhutan. She is the daughter of Bhutan's fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and the half-sister of the ruling monarch, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The Bhutanese royal family is thought to be worth millions, adding another layer of international prestige to the guest list. The presence of such diverse global leaders underscored the universal nature of the environmental challenges addressed by the prize.

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Additional Celebrities and Luxury Connections

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was another prominent attendee, known for her influence in both fashion and business. She married into one of India's most influential business families, splitting her time between Mumbai and Notting Hill in London. Her husband, Anand Ahuja, is the son of Harish Ahuja, the billionaire owner of Shahi Exports, India's largest garment manufacturing factory. Anand, a fashion entrepreneur, founded India's first multi-brand sneaker store, VegNonVeg, and has a net worth of £300 million.

The event demonstrated how high-profile celebrities and business leaders are increasingly aligning themselves with environmental causes. The £1 million awards provided not just financial support but also global visibility for the winners. The gathering in Mumbai highlighted the strategic importance of India in the global fight against climate change. The success of the Earthshot Prize relies on such high-profile endorsements to amplify its message of innovation and sustainability.