The Royal Family is mourning the loss of Jessie Webb, the much-loved childhood nanny of Princes William and Harry. Reports indicate that Prince Harry is devastated by the news, recalling Webb as a key figure in his happiest memories. Webb served the royal household for decades, helping to raise the princes and even attending Prince William's wedding. While both brothers wish to attend her funeral, tensions between William and Harry may prevent them from appearing together.

William & Harry Suffer Tragic Loss After Report the Future King Would Be ‘Devastated’ if Charles ‘Cancer Took a Turn for the Worse & He Only Had Months to Live’that William and Harry’s “much-loved” childhood nanny, Jessie Webb, has died.

The brothers have both been informed of Webb’s death, and a royal source toldHarry’s said to be “devastated” by her death, as she “was a part of his happiest days when his mum was still alive. ” ‘Exhausted’ Meghan’s Next Move Revealed After Report She’s ‘Fighting Back Tears’ Over Harry Marriage Struggles Charles Reportedly ‘Tired’ of Harry & Meghan’s Behavior as Sources Say They Will ‘Drag Him Down Further’ According to Jobson, Webb joined the royal household when William was seven, and Harry four.

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“She was a cheerful lady with a big heart and plenty of common sense, and the princes adored her,” he wrote, noting that Webb “was never afraid to speak her mind. If Charles got the boys overexcited before bedtime, she would advise against it.

” Related: Charles Reportedly to Stay King Until He Dies as William Would Be ‘Devastated’ if His Dad’s Cancer ‘Took a Turn for the Worse & He Only Had Months to Live’ William developed a close bond with Webb, and she even attended his and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. Two years later, Webb also returned to work to help care for their son,source.

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“It was the most magical and special times of their lives and Jessie is why he and Kate are such effective parents. ” see each other at Webb’s funeral—but the insider noted that William and Harry might refuse to interact.

“William wants to be there, but the issue is whether or not Harry’s going,” the source explained. “He desperately wants to pay his respects but not if it’s going to cause problems. They added, “The sad part is that Jessie wanted to see Harry and William reunited before she died. She’d have wanted them both there, brothers in arms.

” Whether they both attend Webb’s service is unclear, but the heartbreaking loss comes as their father, King Charles, battles an undisclosed type of cancer. The king confirmed his“No doubt, William will be devastated if his father takes a turn for the worse and has only months to live,” an insider previously toldThe future king has reportedly even initiated meetings to “convene key figures privately,” according to a senior royal insider.

“These aren’t routine briefings – they’re strategic, future-facing conversations with real weight. And none of it is designed for public consumption. ”Beatrice’s Husband Finally Comments on Their ‘Distinctive’ Life After Reports the ‘Gloomy’ Princess’ ‘Marriage Is Hanging by a Thread’Taylor Swift’s Friend Reveals 1 Thing That Makes Her ‘Nervous’ About Travis Kelce Marriage Amid ‘Divorce’ Speculation—‘Oh No’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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