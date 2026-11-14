Prince William and Harry Deny Royal Cottage Claims at Earl Spencer Estate Sale

Princes William and Harry dispute agent claims that they stayed in a Cape Town cottage where Princess Diana visited Earl Spencer, as the estate goes up for sale.

The prestigious Tarrystone Estate in Upper Constantia, South Africa, has been listed for sale with a £7 million price tag, sparking a contentious debate over the authenticity of its royal marketing. Estate agents have heavily promoted the property by claiming that Princess Diana stayed in a specific guest cottage during her 1997 visit, describing it as a preserved time capsule of her final months.

Clarifying The Princess's 1997 Cape Town Visit

Lord Charles Spencer, the Earl of Spencer and brother of the late Princess Diana, has categorically denied the central claims made in the property brochure. He confirmed that while Diana did visit him in Cape Town in mid-March 1997, she stayed in the main house alongside his children, not in the separate guest cottage that agents are now highlighting to attract buyers.

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The Princess spent exactly three nights in South Africa during this trip, which occurred just months before her tragic death in Paris in August 1997. During her stay, she spent time with her brother, who was separated from his first wife Victoria at the time, and his four children: Lady Kitty, who was six years old, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, who were four, and their brother Louis, Viscount Althorp, who turned three on the day Diana arrived.

Lord Spencer emphasized that the narrative presented by the estate agents is factually incorrect. He stated that Diana only stayed in the primary residence and that the claim regarding the cottage being unchanged is nonsense. The family has witnessed this inaccurate story circulate every time the property is put on the market, with agents using the royal connection to add a layer of emotional value to the sale.

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Princes William and Harry Stay Disputed

Further complicating the marketing narrative are recent reports suggesting that Prince William and Prince Harry were also guests at the Tarrystone Estate. The estate agents have hinted at this connection to appeal to potential buyers interested in the Spencer family history. However, Lord Spencer has firmly corrected the record by stating that neither of his nephews ever stayed at the property.

This denial directly contradicts the promotional materials that have circulated in the media, which aim to create a romanticized view of the estate. The discrepancy between the agents' claims and the family's account highlights the commercial pressure to leverage royal heritage, even when it involves misrepresenting historical facts about the Spencer family's private life.

Diana's Relationship With Dr Hasnat Khan

Beyond the real estate controversies, the timing of Princess Diana's trip to South Africa is significant due to her romantic life at the time. During her 1997 visit, she was deeply involved with Dr Hasnat Khan, a Pakistan-born heart surgeon. The couple had met at London's Royal Brompton Hospital while he was treating a close friend, and Diana was reportedly head over heels in love with him.

Diana had been corresponding with Dr Christiaan Barnard, a world-renowned heart surgeon, following a charity event in Rimini, Italy, several months earlier. This correspondence and her relationship with Dr Khan influenced her travel plans, as she considered the prospect of a future with a medical professional who worked within the NHS. She viewed such a life as unattainable given her recent divorce from the Prince of Wales.

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Historical Damage to The Main Residence

The physical condition of the estate also undermines the agents' claims about the property being a preserved sanctuary. Eighteen months after Diana's visit, the mansion was struck by lightning, which caused a severe fire. The blaze destroyed one wing of the house and damaged the upper floor bedrooms, proving that the property has undergone significant changes and repairs since the Princess's stay.

Despite the structural damage and the factual inaccuracies in the marketing campaign, the estate remains in the upscale suburb of Constantia. The listing continues to generate media attention, with brochures still describing the cottage as a poignant reminder of the turbulent final chapters of Diana's life, despite Lord Spencer's explicit rejections of these descriptions.