Prince William Admits Prince George Boards At Lambrook School For Part Of Year

Prince William has confirmed that his son Prince George is sometimes boarding at Lambrook, a private school in Berkshire where the three children attend.

Prince William has confirmed in an interview that his son Prince George is sometimes boarding at Lambrook, a private school in Berkshire where the three children attend.

This is the first time the Prince of Wales has publicly acknowledged George's boarding status. The reveal came during an interview on Heart radio's breakfast show, where William also discussed the 'chaos' of school runs and provided advice to his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family’s decision to send their children to private school has been a subject of interest, with speculation about the schools they might choose, including single-sex Eton College and the $59,000-a-year Oundle School.

This has prompted debate about the priorities of the royal family, with some suggesting that Prince William and Princess Catherine may be seeking a private education for their children due to their mother’s past experiences





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Prince William Confirms Prince George Sometimes Boards at Lambrook SchoolPrince George is sometimes boarding at Lambrook, the private school all three of his children attend, according to Prince William. The Prince of Wales revealed the information during an interview on Heart radio’s breakfast show presented by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

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