Prince William A Symbol of Aston Villa Triumph in Europa League

The Prince of Wales was a passionate supporter of Aston Villa and attended their historic Europa League final victory.

Prince William was front and centre for Aston Villa ’s historic Europa League triumph, celebrating jubilantly in the stands as his beloved side sealed a commanding 3-0 victory in Istanbul.

A long-time Villa supporter, he had paid a pre-match visit to the Villa dressing room and provided encouragement to the team. Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia set the tone with two stunning first-half strikes before the English star Morgan Rogers wrapped up the win. William posted on his Instagram story after the final whistle, expressing his joy and gratitude to the players and team.

The Prince of Wales was born 26 days after Aston Villa’s last European victory in 1982





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Prince William Aston Villa Europa League Victory Super Cup

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