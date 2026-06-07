Prince Philip's Disapproval of Meghan Markle and the Sussexes' Oprah Interview Amid His Final Illness

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims the late Prince Philip strongly disapproved of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and that she and Prince Harry blindsided the Queen with their decision to step back, causing a monarchy crisis. The timing of their 2021 Oprah interview, while Philip was hospitalized, is cited as a key factor in a bitter family rift that persisted until his death.

The late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip , who would have celebrated his 105th birthday, is remembered for his long service, blunt wit, and philanthropy. However, according to royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams, he strongly disapproved of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the way she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties, a move that reportedly blindsided Queen Elizabeth II and plunged the monarchy into crisis.

Their relationship was distant due to Philip's retirement and limited interactions, but the timing of the Sussexes' 2021 Oprah interview, while Philip was seriously ill, deepened the rift. Fitzwilliams suggests Philip never recovered from the strain, dying in April 2021, and the interview's legacy remains a source of family bitterness. The Sussexes' friend countered that the palace used Philip's health as an excuse to silence them, and they saw no reason to postpone the interview.

This account paints a picture of clashing personalities and profound familial discord during a period of royal turmoil





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