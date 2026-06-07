Prince Philip Disapproved of Meghan Markle, Blindsiding the Queen: Royal Expert

Royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams claims the late Duke of Edinburgh strongly disapproved of the Duchess of Sussex and believed her and Prince Harry's actions plunged the monarchy into crisis, with the timing of their Oprah interview during Philip's illness deepening the family rift.

The late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip , who would have celebrated his 105th birthday on Wednesday, is remembered for his lengthy tenure as the longest-serving royal consort in British history, his often blunt wit, and his extensive philanthropic work.

While he shared close bonds with many members of the Royal Family, his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was notably strained, according to royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams. Fitzwilliams has claimed that Prince Philip strongly disapproved of Meghan and how, together with Prince Harry, she blindsided Queen Elizabeth and plunged the monarchy into crisis.

The biographer described the Queen and Philip as one of the most remarkable couples in royal history, noting that Philip, an outsider who carved a defined role for himself, clearly regretted both the speed and the implications of Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties. The tension reportedly began early.

When Prince Harry announced his intention to marry Meghan Markle in November 2017, he was hopeful for a warm family reception, but according to accounts, Prince Philip offered a stern warning: "One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them.

" Their 2018 wedding was a break from tradition, featuring a lengthy revivalist sermon, Hollywood celebrities, and behind-the-scenes dramas involving Meghan's father. At the time, Philip was recovering from a hip operation and a fractured rib, in considerable pain. It was reported he told the Queen, "Thank f**k that's over" after the event, indicating his relief. The timing of the Sussexes' bombshell Oprah interview in March 2021 further exacerbated the rift.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital on February 17, 2021, for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition. The interview, with significant advertising revenue and phenomenal build-up, was scheduled to air on March 9. Fitzwilliams argued that out of respect for Philip's deteriorating health, the interview should have been postponed. He noted it was small consolation that Meghan's friend Gayle King said the Sussexes would have postponed it only if Philip had died.

A friend of the Sussexes countered that the palace was using Philip's health as an excuse to keep them "muzzled" and that Meghan would not have postponed it because it had nothing to do with Philip. Prince Philip never recovered from the stress of this period and died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

The content and legacy of the Oprah interview, which the grieving Queen had to manage, are cited by Fitzwilliams as among the causes of the bitter rift between the Royal Family and the Sussexes. The disparate accounts highlight the deep familial divisions that emerged following the Sussexes' departure from royal life and their subsequent media ventures





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