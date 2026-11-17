The Prince of Wales drove his wife along the Mumbai seafront in an electric rickshaw on their way to an event for his Earthshot Prize.

The Prince of Wales drove his wife along the Mumbai seafront in an electric rickshaw on their way to an event for his Earthshot Prize.

The Princess of Wales rode in the back seat, announcing that the rickshaw, which has a top speed of 55 miles an hour and a range of almost 190 miles on one charge, was “the best way to arrive” to the latest stop onThe three-wheeler is manufactured by Earthshot finalist Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which has put 400,000 rickshaws on the streets of India in the past five years to help tackle air pollution affordably.

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‘It was really good fun! ’ declared the Prince of Wales - Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Prince met Suman Mishra, the company’s chief executive, and said laughing: “I didn’t crash your vehicle, so you’re OK.

“It’s very quiet, very easy to drive – it’s brilliant. ” The Princess, who made a surprise appearance at the event originally scheduled for just her husband, rubbed his back as they were told they had made “quite an entrance”. The couple went on to meet Earthshot Prize finalists, before an awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

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“Enjoy tonight guys, it’s a big moment for you and you all thoroughly deserve to win,” the Prince told them. “Don’t go away from this thinking this isn’t going to happen. The fact that you’re finalists in the Earthshot Prize is amazing. The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the event - Phil Noble/Reuters The Prince and Princess will be walking the “green” carpet at the awards together for the first time since Boston in 2022.

The India trip is the Princess’s first long-haul flight since her cancer diagnosis. The Princess is said to be “enormously proud” of the Prince’s 10-year Earthshot Prize project, now at its mid-way point. The future king is expected to tell the audience at the awards ceremony: “Change is not only possible. It is already happening.

And that gives us every reason for optimism.

“We see that determination in generation Earthshot. Young people from around the world who are not waiting for someone else to find the answers. They are stepping forward, bringing fresh ideas and showing what is possible when optimism is matched with action. ” Take That will be among the performers during the evening and the event will be their first performance in India.

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A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Princess is enormously proud of what the Prince has achieved with Earthshot and is really looking forward to being alongside him for what is one of the most important moments in his year.

“She’s seen it develop into something truly remarkable, and is excited to experience first-hand just how far it has come. ”The celebratory gala will feature Rami Malek, the Hollywood actor; Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian cricketing legend; Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, the Bollywood stars; and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley. Shreya Ghoshal, the Indian singer, will perform for the 5,000 guests, with the ceremony hosted by Karan Johar, a filmmaker and presenter of The Traitors India.

Among this year’s finalists are two Indian entries: Mahila Housing Trust, which is offering cooler roofs and affordable insurance to low-income women to help them cope with extreme heat and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which manufactures electric rickshaws to tackle air pollution affordably. Before the awards presentation, the Prince and Princess will also attend the inaugural Children’s Earthshot Awards ceremony, which encourages young people across India to tackle environmental issues as part of the “I Can Earthshot Challenge” project.