Prince of Wales joins 'band of brothers' at Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League triumph, sparking backlash from Duke of Sussex

The Prince of Wales celebrated Aston Villa's historic European triumph with his old friends, while the Duke of Sussex was reportedly upset by the scene.

As the Prince of Wales laughed and cried while Aston Villa secured its first major trophy in 30 years last night, he was joined by his equally enthusiastic ' band of brothers ' - some of whom he has known since childhood.

The group included old pal Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee, 43, and Edward van Cutsem, 53, one of the sons of banker Hugh and his wife Emilie van Cutsem - who the future King grew up with. The scenes stirred some sore emotions for the Duke of Sussex, who, rather than singing 'Sweet Caroline' and partying it up with football players alongside William and his squad, is miles away in Montecito after leaving royal duties behind in 2020





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Prince Of Wales Band Of Brothers Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes Thomas Van Straubenzee Edward Van Cutsem Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League Triumph Duke Of Sussex Megxit Band Of Brothers At Aston Villa Prince William's Old Friends Difficulties Between The Duke Of Sussex And So Prince Harry's Memoir Spare

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