Prince of Wales Celebrates Aston Villa Victory with 'Band of Brothers'

The Prince of Wales, William, celebrated Aston Villa's victory in the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul with his close friends, including Edward van Cutsem, Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes, and Thomas van Straubenzee. The scene highlights the enduring bonds of friendship that have endured through personal and public challenges.

The Prince of Wales, William, celebrated Aston Villa 's victory in the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul with his 'band of brothers'. The group, which included old friends Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes , Thomas van Straubenzee, and Edward van Cutsem, shared a playful and familiar atmosphere.

Edward van Cutsem, a godson of King Charles III and a close friend of William since childhood, was seen playfully patting William on the head. The scene was likely to stir emotions for the Duke of Sussex, who has been estranged from the group since Harry's move to California in 2019. The rift between Harry and the family, stemming from Harry's tell-all memoir 'Spare', has impacted his relationships with old friends.

The Prince of Wales leaned on his old pal Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes for support after Megxit, while Harry turned to another van Straubenzee brother, Charlie. Harry himself confirmed in his memoir that he had experienced a rift with some members of the van Cutsem family who disapproved of his Oprah interview.

The rift appears to have started in 2020 when one of the van Cutsem brothers, Hugh Ralph's wife Rose Astor, seemingly mocked Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. Hugh, particularly close to Prince William, was a senior usher at Hugh and Rose's wedding in 2005. The van Straubenzee family has often been described as a second family to William and Harry, providing a retreat during the 'war of the Waleses'.

The Prince of Wales's emotional celebration with his 'band of brothers' highlights the enduring bonds of friendship that have endured through personal and public challenges





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Prince Of Wales Aston Villa UEFA Europa League Final Edward Van Cutsem Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes Thomas Van Straubenzee Harry Meghan Spare Oprah Royal Family Rift Friendship Godson Childhood Megxit

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