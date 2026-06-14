Prince Louis's Timeless Antics: A Consistent Pattern of Silly Faces at Trooping the Colour

Eagle-eyed royal fans have noted that Prince Louis, the eight-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has consistently displayed animated facial expressions at every Trooping the Colour ceremony he has attended since infancy. From his unimpressed pout in 2019 to his mischievous antics in 2022 and his solemn gaze in 2024, the young prince's reactions have become a cherished and predictable part of the annual royal tradition. This year's event, marking the fourth Trooping the Colour in the reign of King Charles III, was no exception, with Louis once again stealing the spotlight on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside his siblings and parents.

The annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, a cornerstone of the royal calendar celebrating the sovereign's official birthday, once again provided a stage for the predictable and endearing mischief of Prince Louis .

Observant royal followers were quick to spot that the eight-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales has maintained a consistent repertoire of animated and silly facial expressions at each of these events he has attended since birth. This year's festivities, held on a crisp Saturday in central London, were no different, as Louis stood on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, gawking, sulking, and adopting a solemn expression amidst the military pomp and pageantry.

His performance quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans jubilantly noting that 'Louis still has that look' and jesting 'Never change, Prince Louis!

', cementing his status as a beloved figure of childhood authenticity within the often-formal fabric of royal duties. Tracing this pattern back to his first appearance at the 2019 ceremony, when he was just a toddler held in his mother's arms, Louis was famously captured looking 'royally unimpressed,' pouting cheekily at the aerial displays overhead. The theme continued in 2022 during the celebrations for his great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Then four years old, he was repeatedly photographed pulling comical faces, frowning, and even covering his ears as the noisy Red Arrows zoomed past. His mother, the Princess of Wales, was seen gently intervening to curb his more exuberant expressions, such as when he used his fingers to make faces. Despite these occasional maternal corrections, the core of his reaction-a genuine, unfiltered response to the overwhelming sensory experience of a major state occasion-has remained steadfast.

Even as he rode down The Mall in a horse-drawn carriage with his mother and siblings and later waved enthusiastically to the adoring crowds, his moments of solemnity and mischief on the balcony provided a compelling contrast to the stoic military precision below. The Trooping the Colour event itself is a spectacular display of military heritage and pageantry.

This year, for the fourth time since King Charles III ascended the throne, over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians paraded before the monarch at Horse Guards Parade. King Charles, 77, cut a smart figure in the uniform of a Welsh Guards colonel, inspecting the troops from a carriage and later saluting as the colours were marched past.

He was joined by senior royals including Prince William, who rode on horseback in full regalia as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward. Queen Camilla, 78, wore a striking red silk crepe uniform dress of the Grenadier Guards, designed by Fiona Clare. The Princess of Wales, Catherine, paid a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with an elegant blue and white ensemble.

Earlier in the week, the King had presented this year's trooped colour-the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards-at Buckingham Palace, an honour witnessed by approximately 8,000 family members of the guards and officers seated in the stands. For the young Wales children-Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis-the event represents not only a rare public appearance but also a living lesson in constitutional tradition and military history, a backdrop against which Louis's timeless childish boredom and curiosity continue to play out





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