Prince Louis Pulls Same Silly Faces at Every Trooping the Colour Since Birth

Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince and Princess of Wales, has been spotted pulling the same animated facial expressions at every Trooping the Colour service he has attended since birth. The eight-year-old prince has often been photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace pulling silly faces while watching the annual celebrations unfold. His antics have not changed over the years, as he appeared to gawk, sulk and look solemn while stood on Buckingham Palace's balcony beside his siblings and parents.

Prince Louis has pulled the same animated facial expressions at every Trooping the Colour service he has attended since birth, eagle-eyed royal fans have spotted.

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, eight-year-old Louis has often been photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace pulling silly faces while watching the annual celebrations unfold. At the young prince's first Trooping the Colour in 2019, he was captured looking royally unimpressed while held in his mother's arms, pouting cheekily as he watched the displays overhead.

In 2022, at Trooping the Colour celebrations for his great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, a four-year-old Louis was repeatedly snapped pulling silly faces, frowning and covering his ears while the noisy Red Arrows passed by. His antics eventually prompted Kate, 44, to intervene and demand he remove his hands from his mouth after being caught using his fingers to make comical expressions.

And at this year's Trooping the Colour festivities on Saturday, royal fans were quick to point out that Louis's mischievous antics have not changed over the years, as he appeared to gawk, sulk and look solemn while stood on Buckingham Palace's balcony beside his siblings and parents. On Instagram, fans commented on Louis's animated expressions, with one user saying: 'Louis still has that look'. On his stern appearance, another joked 'Never change, Prince Louis!

' while one more said: 'Louis has the same expression'.

Prince Louis has pulled the same silly faces at every Trooping the Colour service he has attended since birth - with this year being no exception Louis has often been photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace pulling animated facial expressions during Trooping the Colour celebrations Royal fans were quick to point out that Louis's mischievous antics have not changed over the years, as he appeared to gawp in one picture At the young prince's first Trooping the Colour in 2019, he was captured looking royally unimpressed while held in Kate's arms In 2022, at Trooping the Colour celebrations for his great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Louis was repeatedly snapped pulling silly faces, frowning and covering his ears Louis did, however, also smile and wave enthusiastically at adoring fans alongside his siblings Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, in what marks the fourth Trooping the Colour in the reign of their grandfather, King Charles III.

Regarded as among the most significant ceremonial events in the royal calendar, Trooping the Colour celebrates the head of state's birthday. Historically, ceremonies saw colours, or regimental flags, used as rallying points in battle 'trooped' or paraded in front of soldiers so they would be recognised. Today, the event features over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, culminating in a Royal Air Force flypast watched by senior royals from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

At Saturday's event, the royals attended the monarch's official birthday at Horse Guards Parade in central London, where hundreds of fans lined The Mall to witness the stunning display of military pomp and pageantry. Prince Louis made his way down The Mall - a ceremonial route outside Buckingham Palace used during major sovereign events - with Princess Catherine, George and Charlotte in a horse-drawn carriage.

Prince William, 43, fulfilling his duties as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, arrived separately from his family, riding on horseback in full military regalia alongside Princess Anne and Prince Edward. King Charles, 77, cut a smart figure as he celebrated the day in full military uniform, while Queen Camilla, 78, opted for a red silk crepe Grenadier Guards uniform dress, designed by Fiona Clare.

King Charles III cut a smart figure in his military uniform at Trooping the Colour on Saturday Princess Kate and the young royals riding down The Mall, a ceremonial route outside Buckingham Palace used during major royal events William rode ahead of Prince Edward and Princess Anne, wearing military regalia The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in her elegant blue and white ensemble The monarch was joined by the Wales family as they waved from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the ceremonial parade Earlier in the week, Charles presented this year's trooped colour, the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards, at Buckingham Palace.

Stands around Horse Guards Parade were filled with approximately 8,000 family members of the guards and officers. Read More 'He looks so handsome in his uniform': Lip reader reveals Kate's comment to George about his father Charles inspected the troops from a carriage, passing the ranks of about 1,000 guardsmen from the Grenadier, Scots, Irish and Coldstream Guards regiments and later stood to salute as the colours were marched past him





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Prince Louis Trooping The Colour Prince And Princess Of Wales Buckingham Palace Royal Family King Charles III Prince William Princess Kate Prince George Princess Charlotte Queen Camilla Royal Air Force Horse Guards Parade Grenadier Guards Welsh Guards Princess Diana

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