Prince Kate Can't Do One Particular Thing, Says Royal Expert

Princess Kate Middleton can no longer do one particular thing now that she's a member of the Royal Family and the future Queen, according to a royal biographer

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"What Kate cannot do—and will never again be able to do—is go about her days anonymously," Mayer wrote. , the greater the interest in her, and the more limited the protections she enjoyed. Kate's best and only defense—and an uncommon skill, at which she has excelled—is to hide in plain sight.

" Per Mayer,"She is one of the most photographed and talked-about women in the world, yet we know remarkably little about her. "While royal fans remain fascinated by Princess Kate, life as a member of the Royal Family hasn't always been easy, says Mayer. "She has been criticized as boring, drab, and workshy," Mayer wrote.

"A running complaint that dogged the Cambridges in the early years of their marriage was their perceived failure to do their bit for the family firm. "Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors "Unlike most other royal fiancées... Kate understood a good deal about the life she was agreeing to lead," Mayer claimed.

"That is not the same thing as being protected from its downsides however. "Mayer shared,"In Kate, William had found a partner as wary as he, private by instinct. " Ultimately, Kate's ability to protect her private life, and only step out in public when absolutely necessary, appears to have been the perfect fit for Prince William. Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news.

She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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