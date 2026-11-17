Prince Jackson discusses fan suggestions he play Nightcrawler in X-Men. The actor shares his thoughts on the role and his upcoming projects during a recent interview.

Prince Jackson addressed speculation regarding his potential casting as the mutant Nightcrawler during a red carpet interview at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. When informed about fans suggesting he take on the role, the actor expressed genuine interest in the character while maintaining a professional openness to various opportunities within the industry.

Prince Jackson On Nightcrawler Fan Casting

Prince Jackson responded to the question with a thoughtful demeanor, stating that he finds the concept interesting. He explicitly mentioned that he loved the character of Nightcrawler, citing his childhood experiences watching the X-Men films as a primary reason for his appreciation of the mutant. He described Nightcrawler as a really cool character, reflecting a long-standing admiration for the role within the superhero genre.

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Despite his enthusiasm for the character, Prince Jackson acknowledged that he was unaware of any specific plans Marvel had regarding the inclusion of Nightcrawler in upcoming projects. He emphasized his willingness to consider diverse roles, describing himself as open to looking into different parts of the entertainment landscape. He highlighted his ability to transform into various characters, likening his approach to being a chameleon who can adapt to multiple identities for artistic expression.

Career Trajectory And Upcoming Projects

Prince Jackson's growing presence in the entertainment industry has led to significant opportunities for the emerging star. He made his feature film debut in Michael, a biopic about his uncle, Michael Jackson. The film was directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, featuring Prince Jackson in the leading role alongside a cast that includes Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, and Nia Long.

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Before his acting debut, Prince Jackson pursued a career in music, releasing his debut single titled Got Me Singing in 2019. His background in singing and dancing made him a well-suited candidate to portray his uncle in the biographical drama. He is also set to star alongside Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb in the action thriller Supermax, directed by David Gordon Green. Additionally, he will reprise his role as Michael in the upcoming sequel, which is reportedly slated for release in late 2027 or early 2028.

Marvel Casting Speculations And MCU Updates

Prince Jackson is not the only fan-favorite casting choice for the X-Men franchise. Anirudh Pisharody and Aryan Simhadri have also emerged as popular picks among fans for various roles. Marvel Studios has yet to reveal who will play Nightcrawler in the upcoming reboot, leaving the casting decision open to speculation.

The character of Nightcrawler, previously portrayed by Alan Cumming, is confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday. This confirms the character's continued relevance within the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe narrative. While fans continue to speculate about potential crossovers, the official casting announcements remain pending. The industry watches closely as Marvel continues to expand its roster of mutants and heroes for future installments.