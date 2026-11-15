Prince Harry Visits Ukraine, Promises Support for Veterans and Invictus Games

Prince Harry returns to Lviv for his fourth visit, meeting wounded veterans and pledging support for Ukraine's largest-ever Invictus Games team in 2027.

Prince Harry traveled to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday for a surprise fourth visit since the conflict with Russia began. The Duke of Sussex met with wounded veterans and medics, offering words of encouragement to the service personnel and civilians affected by the war.

During the visit, Prince Harry told the assembled crowd at the All-Ukrainian War Trauma Center: You're going to win the war and then you're going to be set up for success. He acknowledged that he had taken a risk to come to the region but stated that every single time he returns to Ukraine, he feels welcome and receives warmth from the local community.

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Superhumans Centre and War Trauma Conference

The 42-year-old royal visited the Superhumans Centre, a specialized facility for medical care, prosthetics, and rehabilitation. He took the stage at the first international War Trauma Conference, which focuses on modern approaches for treating and rehabilitating people suffering from combat-related trauma. Prince Harry emphasized that Ukraine's experience in helping injured military personnel and civilians will become the foundation for rebuilding the country after the war.

Dressed casually in a dark, hooded, puffer jacket, dark blue trousers, and brown desert boots, the Duke of Sussex engaged directly with those recovering from injuries. His presence at the conference highlighted the importance of mental and physical health support for those affected by the ongoing three-year war with Russia.

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Invictus Games Preparations and Veteran Interactions

In a school sports hall, Prince Harry watched wheelchair rugby players vie for a place in Ukraine's team for the next year's Invictus Games. He noted that Ukraine plans to send 60 competitors to the 2027 edition of the event, which is scheduled to take place in Birmingham. This delegation represents the largest team the country has ever sent to the competition.

Ukraine has approximately 1.4 million combat veterans, with more than 10 percent of them having disabilities. At the sports hall, Prince Harry joined in for a game of pickleball and hugged Valery Odainyk, a former contestant at the Invictus Games in Canada in 2025 who has an amputated leg. Mr. Odainyk, who remains an active serviceman, explained that his involvement in such sports started and continues with the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry also met with Ukrainian war veteran Kostiantyn Vlasenko at the Superhumans Center. He posed with organizers of Ukraine's Invictus Games and was seen grinning as he held up a little boy for a photo. The Duke of Sussex serves as the founder and patron of the Invictus Games and the Invictus Games Foundation, having previously committed to supporting Ukrainian soldiers injured in the conflict.

Future Commitments and Previous Visits

Later on Saturday, Prince Harry addressed wounded veterans joining the Invictus movement directly. He told them: When the war is over and when Ukraine wins, we will be ready to support you in holding an Invictus Games. This promise underscores the long-term commitment of the Invictus Games Foundation to the rehabilitation and integration of wounded service personnel.

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Prince Harry's most recent visit follows a series of prior trips to the region. His last visit was in April 2026, shortly after completing a tour of Australia with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. During that trip, he stated he was not there as a politician but as a soldier who understands service and a humanitarian, urging Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

In September 2025, Prince Harry made his second visit to Ukraine and his first to Kyiv, despite the city having been hit with Russian cruise missiles just two days earlier. He declared he would do everything possible to help Ukrainian soldiers and service personnel injured in the war. His first trip to Ukraine occurred in April 2025, when he met with war victims in Lviv, marking the beginning of his ongoing engagement with the region's recovery efforts.