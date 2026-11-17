Prince Harry meets wounded veterans in Lviv, Ukraine, affirming victory and promising support for the nation's largest Invictus Games team in 2027.

Prince Harry arrived in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday for a surprise fourth visit since the conflict with Russia began, meeting directly with wounded veterans and medical personnel. During his appearance at the All-Ukrainian War Trauma Center, the Duke of Sussex told the assembled crowd, 'You're going to win the war,' and affirmed that Ukraine's rehabilitation efforts will serve as a model for post-war recovery.

Prince Harry Addresses War Trauma Conference

The Duke of Sussex, aged 42, attended the first international War Trauma Conference held at the Superhumans Centre, a specialized facility for prosthetics and rehabilitation. He acknowledged the personal risk involved in traveling to the region but expressed that he feels welcome and warmth every time he returns. Harry stated that the experiences gained in treating injured military personnel and civilians will become the foundation for rebuilding the country once the fighting ends.

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The conference focuses on modern approaches for treating and rehabilitating individuals suffering from combat-related trauma, highlighting the medical challenges Ukraine faces. Harry emphasized that the country's current systems will prepare its people for success after the conflict. He dressed casually in a dark hooded puffer jacket, dark blue trousers, and brown desert boots for the events.

Support for Invictus Games Team and Veterans

Prince Harry visited a school sports hall to watch wheelchair rugby players competing for spots on Ukraine's national team for the next Invictus Games. The country plans to send 60 competitors to the 2027 event in Birmingham, marking its largest-ever participation. Harry noted that Ukraine has approximately 1.4 million combat veterans, with more than 10 percent having disabilities.

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During the visit, the Duke engaged with athletes, including Valery Odainyk, a former Invictus Games contestant from Canada in 2025 who has an amputated leg. Odainyk, a 41-year-old active serviceman, explained to Harry that his sports involvement started and continues through the Invictus Games. Harry asked the veteran about his training schedule and was later seen grinning while holding up a young child for a photo.

Historical Context and Future Commitments

Harry promised that when the war concludes and Ukraine achieves victory, the Invictus Games Foundation would be ready to support the nation in hosting a local event. This visit follows his previous trips in April 2025 to Lviv, September 2025 to Kyiv, and April 2026 after a tour of Australia. During those earlier visits, he urged Vladimir Putin to stop the war and accused Russian forces of mass killings and torture.

The Duke described himself as a soldier who understands service and a humanitarian, rather than a politician, when speaking to reporters. His engagement with the Superhumans Centre and the War Trauma Conference underscores his ongoing commitment to aiding Ukrainian service personnel injured in the three-year war. The upcoming 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham will serve as a key platform for recognizing the resilience of Ukrainian veterans.