Prince Harry Steps Down as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp

Prince Harry transitions to a senior advisory role at BetterUp after moving to the UK, ending his high-profile executive position with the mental health tech firm.

Prince Harry has officially stepped down from his role as chief impact officer at BetterUp, the Silicon Valley mental health and online coaching company, marking a significant shift in his post-royal career. The Duke of Sussex, who recently returned to the United Kingdom with his wife Meghan and their children in August, will now serve in a newly created title of senior adviser.

This change in role occurs just weeks after Harry publicly reaffirmed his identity as a member of the British royal family and expressed a desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. The move signals a retreat from his highest-profile corporate position in the United States, following his departure from frontline royal duties nearly half a decade ago.

Also read Prince Harry Attends Brackley Remembrance Service While King Charles Leads National Ceremony

Executive Transition Details

Alexi Robichaux, the chief executive of BetterUp and a close friend of Harry, announced the transition on LinkedIn, stating that the duke would no longer serve in his executive capacity after five years of collaboration. Robichaux emphasized that the change allows Harry to focus on key projects with major enterprise customers while providing him with the flexibility to grow his investment portfolio and pursue new business opportunities.

Harry initially joined BetterUp approximately five years ago on a reported compensation package of $1 million per year. His original mandate was to help create impact in people's lives through coaching, leveraging his public platform to advocate for mental fitness. The company describes this restructuring as a positive development that maintains their professional relationship while adapting to Harry's new life circumstances in the UK.

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Corporate Reputation and Internal Criticism

Despite Harry's high-profile association with the firm, BetterUp has faced significant internal and external criticism regarding its workplace culture and business practices. Former employees have described the US-based tech company as a toxic environment where staff lived in fear, with one worker characterizing the leadership as an elitist club lacking a moral compass.

Additional complaints have cited predatory sales tactics, poor pay, repeated layoffs, and a lack of self-awareness among management. A former chief executive who utilized BetterUp's services recently vowed never to return, alleging concerns about the confidentiality of coaching sessions and privacy issues during calls, further damaging the company's public image.

Timeline of Royal Reconciliation

The corporate shift coincides with a period of potential reconciliation for the Duke of Sussex, who was recently seen attending a low-profile memorial service in Brackley, Northamptonshire. Harry marked the first Remembrance Sunday since his return to Britain by standing with local residents and wearing his military medals, while his father and brother joined Queen Camilla and King Charles at the Cenotaph in London.

During his tenure at BetterUp, Harry was a vocal advocate for mental health, once stating that proactive coaching offers endless possibilities for personal development. His departure from the executive role underscores the complexity of balancing international philanthropy, business investments, and evolving relationships within the British royal family.