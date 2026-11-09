Prince Harry Steps Back from BetterUp Chief Role

Duke of Sussex transitions from chief impact officer to senior adviser at Silicon Valley firm BetterUp, signaling a shift in his post-Megxit career path.

Prince Harry has formally stepped down from his position as chief impact officer at the Silicon Valley -based mental health and coaching company BetterUp. The Duke of Sussex, who moved back to the United Kingdom with his wife Meghan Markle and their children in August, is now serving in a new capacity as a senior adviser to the organization.

This leadership transition occurs just weeks after Harry publicly reaffirmed his identity as a member of the British Royal Family and expressed a desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. The change in title marks the end of a five-year tenure for Harry, who originally joined the firm with a reported annual contract valued at one million dollars. His initial agreement was designed to help the company create positive impacts in people's lives through its digital coaching platform.

Also read Prince Harry Attends Remembrance Day Service in Brackley, Honors Military Past Without Royal Family

BetterUp Leadership Announces New Advisory Role

BetterUp Chief Executive Alexi Robichaux officially announced the organizational change, stating that Harry would no longer serve as the chief impact officer after five years of collaboration. Robichaux emphasized that the restructuring allows Harry to focus on key projects with the firm's largest enterprise customers while working alongside the company's leadership team. The executive clarified that this new structure provides Harry with more time to manage his portfolio of investments and pursue new business opportunities outside of his daily corporate responsibilities.

Robichaux praised Harry for his contribution to the company's mission, noting that the duke helped build the organization's profile in the mental fitness sector. He highlighted Harry's adept understanding of the power of coaching and his advocacy for making mental support available to everyone. The CEO expressed gratitude for Harry's work, stating that they are glad to continue working together in this revised capacity, though he made no explicit mention of Harry's recent return to the UK.

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Employee Criticism and Workplace Culture Concerns

Despite Harry's high-profile involvement, internal documents and employee testimonies have revealed significant friction within BetterUp's corporate culture. Past and present staff members have described the US-based business as a toxic and psychologically unsafe workplace where employees feel uncomfortable and live in fear. Some workers have criticized the company for operating as an elitist club of leaders that lacks a moral compass and self-awareness.

Former employees have pointed to specific operational failures, including repeated layoffs, poor pay structures, and a predatory sales approach. One individual who recently utilized the company's services alleged concerns regarding the confidentiality and privacy of their coaching sessions. This critic noted that they backed out of future engagements after reading reviews from former employees who highlighted the company's negative internal reputation and the substantial annual compensation paid to Prince Harry.

Harrys Quiet Public Appearance in Brackley

The announcement of Harry's reduced role coincides with his return to public duties in the UK under a significantly lower profile than usual. On the afternoon of Remembrance Sunday, Harry made a surprise appearance at the Brackley Town Remembrance Service in Northamptonshire. He attended the event quietly, standing alongside local residents and wearing his military medals and a poppy, while avoiding the media scrutiny typically associated with royal engagements.

This low-key appearance contrasts sharply with the gathering at the Cenotaph in London, where King Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward participated in the main ceremonies. Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, watched the events from a balcony overlooking Whitehall. Harry's absence from the central London proceedings highlights the ongoing separation between his branch of the family and the senior working royals.

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From Megxit to Mental Fitness Advocacy

Harry's role at BetterUp was one of the first major positions he secured after stepping back from frontline royal duties and relocating to the United States with Meghan Markle. The move was part of their strategy to achieve financial independence following their decision to quit their roles as senior working members of the royal family, a process widely known as Megxit. Harry originally partnered with the company to advocate for mental fitness and guide its social mission, leveraging his own openness about mental health struggles.

During his time as chief impact officer, Harry appeared on stage with notable figures, including the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, to discuss mental fitness and helping individuals find their flow. He visited BetterUp offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas, showcasing the company's perks such as office dogs and yoga studios. However, his public advocacy for the firm has now transitioned into a more distant advisory relationship, reflecting his evolving focus on his life in the UK and his renewed engagement with his royal roots.