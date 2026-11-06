Prince Harry Speaks on Sustainable Travel Ahead of Brussels Trip

Prince Harry addresses sustainable travel at London awards, highlighting Travalyst's mission. This appears ahead of a joint trip to Brussels with Meghan Markle to discuss digital safety for children.

Prince Harry addressed an audience in London on Thursday, gently reminding attendees to put away their mobile devices while delivering a surprise keynote speech at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards. The Duke of Sussex, 42, used the moment to highlight the importance of his non-profit initiative, Travalyst, which focuses on the sustainability of the global travel industry. This public appearance occurred just days before he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are scheduled to travel to Europe.

The surprise engagement at the Old Royal Naval College was not pre-announced, catching the crowd off guard. When Harry took the stage, he joked about the sea of screens visible in the room, noting, 'All I can see is phones.' He added that the previous speaker had also mentioned the issue, prompting laughter from the gathered guests before he transitioned into his formal remarks on responsible tourism.

Also read Prince William and Prince Harry Send Separate Letters to Diana Award Winners

The Mission Behind Travalyst

Harry explained that he founded Travalyst in 2019 because he believes an industry built on extraordinary places has both a responsibility and a business imperative to protect them. He emphasized that travel must serve as a force for good, ensuring that tourism continues to benefit the people who call these destinations home. Without this balance, he warned, the industry would eventually stop working for everyone involved.

During the event, the Duke of Sussex also posed with the award winners for the category of 'most desirable country for sustainability,' which was awarded to Germany. His speech reiterated the need for industry-wide collaboration to ensure nature survives and destinations thrive, keeping travel as a source of prosperity, connection, and exploration for future generations.

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Upcoming Brussels Engagement on Digital Safety

The London appearance comes just three days after Harry was spotted at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan for a series of business meetings. He returned to the United Kingdom on Monday, marking a busy few days before his planned trip to Europe beginning on Tuesday. This journey will mark the first time the couple has been seen together in public since their estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, became the subject of a serious police investigation.

In Brussels, Belgium, Harry and Meghan are expected to unveil the new version of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation honoring children who have died after being subjected to harm online. The memorial consists of 50 phones, each displaying a lock screen with a picture of a child who died after exposure to harmful content on social media. The couple is scheduled to deliver a dual-address, speaking for approximately 15 to 20 minutes about the critical importance of children's digital safety.

Context of the International Police Investigation

The timing of the European trip draws significant attention due to the ongoing probe into Thomas Markle Sr. The Philippine National Police (PNP) stated that videos of alleged child sexual abuse and exploitation were found among files in storage boxes allegedly belonging to the 82-year-old. These items were reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.

Major General Wilson Asueta of the PNP noted that investigators had yet to confirm the owner of the devices, which included nine mobile phones, three memory cards, five hard drives, and a camera. A second haul of alleged child abuse images was discovered last Friday in a storage unit rented by Thomas Markle Sr near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico, following a raid by Mexican police.

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Health Updates and Future Proceedings

Reports have recently emerged suggesting that Thomas Markle Sr has been moved into a care home for dementia patients in Florida, specifically a facility described as a specialist memory care center. This development adds another layer of complexity to the international legal proceedings surrounding the alleged child sex images and the family's response to the crisis.

During their Brussels visit, Harry and Meghan will also participate in a panel discussion titled 'Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children.' They are scheduled to listen to addresses by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, the first vice-chairman of the Child Rights Intergroup, before delivering their own statements on protecting children in the digital age.