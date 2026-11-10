Prince Harry Speaks at Lost Screen Memorial Amid Thomas Markle Sr. Arrest

Prince Harry addressed the European Parliament at the Lost Screen Memorial opening. This event occurred while Thomas Markle Sr. faces federal charges for child exploitation material.

Prince Harry addressed the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, November 10, to mark the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial. The installation honors children who have lost their lives due to experiencing online harm. The Duke of Sussex emphasized that every child deserves to feel safe in classrooms, on playgrounds, and online.

Memorial Focus and Child Safety

Harry, 42, stated that children should be able to go online and discover wonderful things. He highlighted the importance of finding friends and interests that become passions. He insisted that digital spaces must be places where young people feel understood. This speech served as a powerful call for enhanced online safety measures across Europe.

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The memorial was established to remember those who suffered fatal consequences from internet dangers. Harry's presence underscored the royal family's commitment to child protection. He argued that safety is a universal right regardless of location. The ceremony aimed to raise awareness about the critical need for secure digital environments.

Thomas Markle Sr. Federal Arrest Details

While Harry spoke in Brussels, significant legal developments were unfolding regarding his former father-in-law. Thomas Markle Sr., 82, was arrested in Florida on Friday, November 6. He faces federal charges of possession of child pornography. The Central District of California U.S. Attorney's Office alleged that investigators found explicit material in two storage units registered to him in the Los Angeles area.

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Prosecutors claim the material includes photographs of a man believed to be Meghan's father with a nude prepubescent girl. Thomas Markle Sr. was released on bond the same day as his arrest. FBI Director and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland praised the rapid investigation. They stated that the FBI used every resource to protect innocent children.

Meghan Markle and Family Reactions

Meghan Markle was originally scheduled to speak alongside Harry at the memorial. Reports indicate she did not feel emotionally strong enough to attend. Instead, she watched her husband's speech from the front row. She released a statement expressing deep distress over the news in the last 24 hours.

Meghan directed her thoughts to children who may have been harmed. She referenced a 2018 letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. The letter contained troubling allegations against her father. She insisted her distance from Thomas Markle Sr. was solely to protect her children.

Thomas Markle Jr. and Philippine Investigation

Thomas Markle Jr. provided new details about the discovery of the evidence. He told The Sun in October 2026 that he found child sex abuse material at his father's former home in the Philippines. He stated he alerted authorities and turned over the material to local police.

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Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla initially suggested signs pointed to the son's involvement. Philippine police later apologized to Thomas Markle Jr. for calling him a person of interest. Thomas Markle Sr. has denied all allegations of possessing the material. The legal proceedings continue to unfold as investigations expand.