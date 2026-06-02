Prince Harry Snubbed From Cousin Peter Phillips' Royal Wedding Over Family Rifts

Royal expert Emily Nash explains why Prince Harry was not invited to his cousin Peter Phillips' wedding, citing the damaging impact of Harry's memoir and Netflix series on family relations, and discusses the significance of the guest list in reflecting a modern yet divided monarchy.

Royal expert Emily Nash discusses the strained relationship between Prince Harry and his cousin Peter Phillips , which has become so severe that Harry is not invited to Phillips' upcoming wedding to Harriet Sperling.

Nash points to Harry's tell-all memoir 'Spare' and the Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle as key factors that deepened family rifts, making interactions increasingly difficult. Previously, Phillips served as a 'peacemaker' between the 'warring brothers'-Harry and Prince William-during Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, a role that placed him in an uncomfortable middle position.

Nash believes it was a 'smart' decision to exclude Harry from the June 6 nuptials, as his presence would have inevitably shifted focus away from the couple, turning the day into a spectacle about their ongoing family tensions. Instead, the wedding is anticipated to showcase a more modern, blended royal family, with attendees including William and Kate Middleton, King Charles III (likely making an appearance), Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and possibly the Wales children.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are also expected to attend, marking a rare collective appearance with senior royals, though their father, former Prince Andrew, and stepmother Sarah Ferguson are not invited due to their own controversies. Nash cautions that while the event highlights unity, it remains a private family celebration, and the dynamics among members, especially Beatrice and Eugenie's integration, will be telling.

Overall, the wedding underscores the evolving and often fractured nature of contemporary royal relationships, with Harry's absence emblematic of broader divisions within the family





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry Peter Phillips Royal Wedding Emily Nash Family Rift Meghan Markle Spare Memoir Netflix Docuseries Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Prince Andrew King Charles III William And Kate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Phillips Wedding: Half-Sister Stephanie Phillips Set to Attend Ceremony Amid Prince Harry AbsenceStephanie Phillips, the half-sister of Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, is expected to attend Peter's upcoming wedding to Harriet Sperling. The private eventer, daughter of Captain Mark Phillips and Sandy Pflueger, shares a close bond with her siblings and will likely be a supportive presence, contrasting with reports that Prince Harry will not attend due to having 'lost touch' with the groom.

Read more »

Peter Phillips' Wedding: Half-Sister Stephanie Phillips to Attend Amid Speculation Over Guest ListStephanie Phillips, the half-sister of Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, is expected to attend Peter's upcoming wedding. Despite keeping a low profile, she shares a close bond with her siblings and is an accomplished equestrian. The article explores her background, education, and relationship within the royal-connected family.

Read more »

King and Queen to Attend Derby Day on Same Day as Peter Phillips' WeddingThe King and Queen will attend Derby Day on June 6, the same day as Peter Phillips' wedding to his NHS nurse fiancée Harriet Sperling. The royal couple will join other senior royal family members at the nuptials of Princess Anne's son before heading to Epsom Downs for the Betfred Derby Day's big race at 4pm.

Read more »

King Charles and Queen Camilla to Attend Peter Phillips' Wedding and Derby Day on Same SaturdayThe King and Queen will attend the private wedding of Peter Phillips to Harriet Sperling on June 6 before joining the royal family at the Betfred Derby Day at Epsom Downs. The busy schedule continues a royal tradition of supporting British horse racing. The intimate ceremony in Gloucestershire will be followed by a reception at Gatcombe Park, while the Derby, a historic event first run in 1780, sees royal patronage ongoing after Queen Elizabeth II's long-standing attendance. Notable royals such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are invited, though Prince Harry is not.

Read more »