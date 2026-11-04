Prince Harry Skydives for Charity in Canada Following Bet with 102-Year-Old Veteran

The Duke of Sussex fulfilled a promise made last year by skydiving with a 102-year-old WWII veteran's grandson to support Canadian military charities.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, completed a charitable skydive over Canada on September 25, honoring a wager he made exactly one year prior with 102-year-old World War II veteran Ed Marshall. The event served as the culmination of a personal challenge that began during a visit to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto, Canada, where Harry met the decorated paratrooper who had served the Allies during the war.

The Origin of the Skydiving Wager

The connection between Prince Harry and Ed Marshall was established last year when the royal visited the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, recognized as the largest veterans' care facility in the country. During their meeting, Ed Marshall shared photographs documenting a charity skydive he had successfully completed at the age of 100. Inspired by the veteran's remarkable physical achievement and dedication to supporting his fellow service members, Prince Harry accepted a personal challenge to replicate the stunt.

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The bet was not merely a stunt but a gesture of solidarity between two men who share deep ties to military service. Prince Harry served in the British Army for ten years, completing multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan, while Ed Marshall trained as a paratrooper during World War II. The photograph of Ed jumping at 100 served as the catalyst for the agreement, setting the stage for a joint fundraising effort that would span nearly twelve months.

Family Substitution and Flight Details

As the date for the jump approached, medical evaluations determined that Ed Marshall could no longer safely participate in the activity due to his advanced age and health conditions. Despite this limitation, the veteran remained deeply involved in the process, accompanying the group aboard the aircraft to offer encouragement and moral support. His grandson, Bailey Fullan, stepped forward to fulfill the commitment on Ed's behalf, ensuring the promise kept to the Duke of Sussex was honored.

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The skydive team comprised four individuals who leaped from the propeller plane in solidarity. In addition to Prince Harry and Bailey Fullan, the group included Jeremy Blair, the President and CEO of Sunnybrook and a Canadian Armed Forces Veteran, and Dr. Andy Smith. The group engaged in the freefall and parachute landing as a unified unit, demonstrating the collaborative spirit that defined the event from its inception.

Fundraising for Military Support Organizations

The primary objective of the skydive was to raise awareness and funds for organizations dedicated to supporting Canada's military and veteran communities. The proceeds from the event supported both the Sunnybrook Foundation and the True Patriot Love Foundation. These charities work extensively to provide care, resources, and community integration for current and former members of the armed forces, addressing both physical and mental health needs.

Prince Harry explicitly acknowledged the importance of these beneficiaries in his remarks following the jump. He thanked the Sunnybrook Foundation for organizing the complex logistics of the event and expressed gratitude to Ed Marshall and his family for facilitating the encounter. The royal emphasized that the skydive was a meaningful way to give back to the institutions that serve those who have sacrificed for their country, highlighting the enduring bond between the British and Canadian military support networks.

Reactions from Participants and Organizers

Ed Marshall watched the jump with pride from the plane, cheering on the team before they exited the aircraft. His grandson, Bailey Fullan, described the experience as fantastic, noting that sharing the sky with Prince Harry was an unforgettable moment. Bailey expressed pride in the team's effort to support veterans, calling the Duke a prince of a guy and emphasizing the value of the cause over the thrill of the activity itself.

The Sunnybrook Foundation released a video capturing the heartwarming moments of the event, including the pre-jump camaraderie and the successful landing. The organization noted that what began as a conversation between two veterans evolved into a kept promise, creating an unforgettable chapter in Ed Marshall's story. They highlighted the significance of the event as a testament to the resilience of veterans and the power of intergenerational support within the military community.

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Prince Harry reflected on the experience with humor after safely touching down, joking that he would be more cautious in the future when making bets with 102-year-old individuals. He acknowledged the photograph that initiated the deal as the source of his current predicament, thanking everyone involved for making the event possible. The Duke's lighthearted comment underscored the personal connection formed during the skydive, transcending royal protocol to focus on shared humanity and service.

Lasting Impact on Veteran Community Relations

The event reinforced the close ties between Prince Harry and Canadian veteran support structures, extending beyond his official royal duties to personal acts of charity. By participating in a physical activity typically associated with younger demographics, the Duke demonstrated solidarity with older veterans who continue to advocate for their peers. Ed Marshall's presence, despite his inability to jump, symbolized the respect and reverence held for older generations of service members.

The collaboration between the British royal and Canadian charities illustrates the cross-border appreciation for military service and the ongoing efforts to improve veteran care. The Sunnybrook Foundation's role in hosting the event highlighted its capacity to organize large-scale fundraising activities that engage high-profile figures while keeping the focus on the beneficiaries. The successful execution of the jump, with all participants landing safely, marked the conclusion of a year-long commitment that began with a simple photograph and a handshake.

Looking forward, the stories shared by Prince Harry, Ed Marshall, and Bailey Fullan serve as inspiration for continued engagement with veteran support networks. The event proved that age is not a barrier to ambition, whether in the sky or in fundraising efforts. As the funds raised are directed toward the True Patriot Love Foundation and the Sunnybrook Foundation, the tangible benefits of the skydive will support veterans and their families for years to come, fulfilling the original intent of the bet with Ed Marshall.