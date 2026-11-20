These California kids will be getting a taste of a British holiday season.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands“It’s great being back on home soil, and I’m throwing myself into the new winter weather, which is also nice, haven’t seen that, missed that a bit,” he told hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

“The seasons is a big thing,” he added. Since Prince Archie, 7, lived in England for less than a year and Princess Lilibet, 5, wasWhen asked what Archie and Lilibet are most excited about when it comes to spending the holiday season in England, Prince Harry said,"I think they're mainly looking forward to snow," adding,"Aren't we all looking forward to snow?

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"that his back suffered from taking Prince Archie on the bumper cars. The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors “You know what, it will probably be my wife. My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I’ll leave that to them,” he said.

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“Maybe a gumbo. ” Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.