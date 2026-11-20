The Duke of Sussex revealed how his children have been adapting to their school life in the UK during an appearance on the British daytime show “This Morning” on Friday.

During a live appearance on the British daytime show “This Morning” on Friday, he explained that the move has been a “culture shift” for his kids as they adjust to “big changes” like wearing school uniforms.

However, Harry, 42, noted that the children are coping well and revealed that Lilibet, 5, can do a great impression of a UK accent when she says “Mummy. ”Prince Harry appeared live on “This Morning” on Friday and opened up about how his children are adjusting to living in the UK. Prince Harry admitted that he is “squeezing” the American accent out of his children.

Also read King Charles urged to invite Prince Archie and Lilibet for 1st royal Xmas

Elsewhere, the father of two explained that his children still always request American waffles during a game in which he was asked about his preferences between British and American cuisine. The Invictus Games founder also noted that his children were hoping for snow as Christmas approaches, while he admitted he was also excited to enjoy British festive traditions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen with their little ones at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland’s opening night, and seemed in good spirits as they enjoyed the rides and activities. The Duke of Sussex explained the move has been a “culture shift” for his children as they adjust to “big changes” like having to wear school uniforms.

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He noted his children were hoping for snow as Christmas approaches, while he admitted he was also excited to enjoy British festive traditions. In one photo, the prince rode in a Ford bumper car ride with Archie, 7. In another snap, Markle, 45, and Lilibet appeared to stand behind a rail, watching the father-son duo. It marked the first time the family of four had been out publicly together since they moved back to the UK in August.

The Duke of Sussex recently enjoyed a Christmas fair in London on Nov. 19 , his family’s first public outing since moving to the UK. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose to relocate to the UK in August to be closer to King Charles III, and have since shared rare updates of their lives in the UK on social media.with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation material and one count of possessing such material.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Prince Harry appeared live on"This Morning" on Friday and opened up about how his children are adjusting to living in the UK.

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Prince Harry admitted that he is"squeezing" the American accent out of his children. The Duke of Sussex explained the move has been a"culture shift" for his children as they adjust to"big changes" like having to wear school uniforms. He noted his children were hoping for snow as Christmas approaches, while he admitted he was also excited to enjoy British festive traditions.

The Duke of Sussex recently enjoyed a Christmas fair in London on Nov. 19 , his family's first public outing since moving to the UK. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose to relocate to the UK in August to be closer to King Charles III, and have since shared rare updates of their lives in the UK on social media.