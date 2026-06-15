Prince Harry Seated in Eighth Row at NBA Finals Amid Claims of Declining US Media Support

Prince Harry attended Game Five of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, seated in the eighth row behind Hollywood celebrities, as experts discuss the couple's waning media influence in the US following major business deals.

The NBA Finals have attracted a who's who of celebrities - with Taylor Swift, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Ben Stiller sat like royalty in courtside seats at the New York Knicks games.

Yet Prince Harry was left to linger in the eighth row as he made a surprise appearance at Game Five of the finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks. He attended the basketball match in San Antonio with US army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane and was seen sitting next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver a few rows behind some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers.

The star-studded game ended with the New York Knicks claiming their first NBA title since 1973 on the back of a 94-90 win. Other famous faces at the match included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, attending with her music producer boyfriend Scooter Braun, and filmmaker Spike Lee. Actor John Turturro and actor/comedian Tracy Morgan were also sitting courtside. Neither the Duchess of Sussex nor the couple's children were at the game.

The royal couple have made regular appearances at sporting events since their 2020 move to the US, recently attending an NBA All-Star Game in February. Harry, 41, was already in Texas for the Warrior Games - a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or ill military personnel and veterans organised by the US government. The duke's appearance came hours after the King celebrated his official birthday with a ceremony showcasing the British Army's ceremonial prowess.

Prince Harry (circled, sitting in the eighth row) made a surprise appearance at game five of the finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks Charles took part in Trooping the Colour on Saturday, where military pomp and pageantry were on display in the heart of the capital. The Princess of Wales and her children joined the Queen and thousands of spectators at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall to view the spectacle featuring some of the nation's most prestigious regiments.

Future king Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, watched their grandfather from the first-floor window of the Duke of Wellington's former office overlooking the parade ground. Crowds gathered in The Mall to watch the Royal Family's carriage procession from Buckingham Palace, with Charles and Camilla in the middle of a Sovereign's Escort provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Harry's eighth row appearance behind Hollywood's A-listers at one of America's biggest sporting events comes after royal experts claimed the 'tide has turned' for the duke and duchess. When Harry and Meghan left the UK, US media companies gave every indication that they would support their American duchess and her prince charming, and they were inundated with commercial deals.

Netflix spent a rumoured £60million to partner with the couple a few months before Spotify reportedly pledged £15million with their production company Archewell Audio in late 2020. But after a series of business missteps, media organisations that were once their cheerleaders are now less visible, royal experts have claimed in a new Channel 5 documentary - Harry & Meghan: Has America Had Enough?

While A-listers had the best seats in the stadium, Harry was relegated to row eight, sitting next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller had a seat courtside, giving him a clear view and allowing him to capture the action on his smartphone Actor Timothee Chalamet and model Kylie Jenner cosy up at Game Four of the NBA Finals, between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden on June 10 Taylor Swift was at Game Four of the NBA Finals with friends, musician Este Haim and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay.

They were wearing customised T-shirts with 'Stevie Knicks' and 'Knicole Kidman' in orange letters The Daily Mail's Editor at Large, Richard Kay, says there was an enormous sense of goodwill towards the Sussexes when they relocated to the US.

'America likes people who are having another go, and Harry, in a sense, was having another go,' he explains. 'He felt he'd been driven out of his home country, he got this lovely American wife, and I think America respected him for coming to them and building a new career on their side of the pond. ' It was no surprise that Netflix quickly came calling, hoping for the exclusive tell-all about their experiences in the Royal Family.

But Harry and Meghan sat down for their first major television interview with Oprah Winfrey in a primetime special that aired on CBS, before Harry released further insight in his memoir Spare.

'Netflix were the least beneficial. Oprah got the first bite of the cherry, and Spare had loads of exclusive materials that hadn't been told,' journalist Jack Royston told the Channel 5 documentary. Alexander Larman, author of Power And Glory: Elizabeth II And The Rebirth Of Royalty, added: 'Netflix are not a stupid company





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