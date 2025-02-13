Prince Harry Says His Kids Are 'Fascinated' by the Invictus Games

Prince Harry revealed that his young children, Archie and Lilibet, are deeply interested in the Invictus Games and are asking him questions about the competitors and their stories. The Duke of Sussex shared his insights about parenting in the face of these challenging conversations, expressing his hope that his children will also find joy and purpose in athletics.

Prince Harry revealed that his young children, Archie and Lilibet , are fascinated by the Invictus Games , the international adaptive sports tournament he founded in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans. The Duke of Sussex shared that his 5-year-old son, Archie , is particularly inquisitive, asking questions about why some competitors have missing limbs and how they were injured.

'Our kids are still so young, but Archie, especially, is asking those questions,' Harry told PEOPLE. 'As any parent knows, once you open that door and those questions are asked, or that conversation starts, more and more doors start opening.' He explained that the conversations sometimes become overwhelming, comparing it to 'opening Pandora’s box,' as Archie delves deeper into the realities of war and injury. 'And then he starts asking, 'How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?' It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive! They want to know more, more, more.' Harry expressed his commitment to explaining these complex issues to his children in a way they can understand, emphasizing the positive impact of the Invictus Games on the lives of the competitors. 'I’m constantly trying to make sure that I get it right, in explaining what’s happened to these guys, and what we do at Invictus to try to make their lives better and give them a chance to redefine themselves,' he said. He revealed that he hopes his children will also find joy and purpose in athletics, saying, 'I’m hoping that my kids will take on every sport that they want as well, because I think it’s really important for all of us.' Harry also shared his excitement for the Invictus Games' next edition in Birmingham, England, in 2027, stating, 'It’s amazing how after 10 years that we’re still doing this, that we still need to do this. We will continue Invictus for as long as it’s needed, and the need is increasing, rather than reducing.' Reflecting on the journey, Harry acknowledged the bittersweet reality of the Games' existence, saying, 'I wish that we could close this down because there wasn’t a need for it, but as long as there’s a need for it, we will keep it going.





