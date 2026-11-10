Prince Harry Says Children “Deserve to Feel Safe” in the Wake of Meghan’s Father’s Arrest

The royal delivered an impassioned speech to European Parliament

“How did we reach a point where we can build technology capable of extraordinary things, yet still struggle to make it safe for a child?

” the Duke of Sussex began as he spoke at the European Parliament.

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“Why, when we ask whether can keep a child safe, does everything suddenly become complicated? ”The Duke of Sussex went on to note that all children “deserve to feel safe wherever they are,” be it “in a classroom, on the playground,” or even online. He also clarified that he doesn’t believe kids should avoid the internet altogether.

“All children should be able to go online and discover something wonderful,” Harry said. “A friend. An interest that becomes a passion. A place where they feel understood.

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” Although Meghan did not speak as planned, she stood by her husband’s side and held his hand as they entered the venue. A sourcefirst reported, Thomas Jr. claimed he found “hundreds, if not thousands” of illegal images and videos in his father’s home in Cebu, the Philippines. , saying: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

”from her father since she married Harry in 2018. And in her statement, she noted that she was previously informed about an ongoing investigation, but she never knew the full scope.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” she said. She closed her message by adding: “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children. ”