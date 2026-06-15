Prince Harry's Surprise Appearance at NBA Finals Game Five

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, sitting next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the eighth row.

The NBA Finals have attracted a who's who of celebrities – with Taylor Swift, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Ben Stiller sat like royalty in courtside seats at the New York Knicks games.

Yet Prince Harry was left to linger in the eighth row as he made a surprise appearance at Game Five of the finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks. He attended the basketball match in San Antonio with US army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane and was seen sitting next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver a few rows behind some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers.

The star-studded game ended with the New York Knicks claiming their first NBA title since 1973 on the back of a 94-90 win. Other famous faces at the match included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, attending with her music producer boyfriend Scooter Braun, and filmmaker Spike Lee. Actor John Turturro and actor/comedian Tracy Morgan were also sitting courtside. Neither the Duchess of Sussex nor the couple’s children were at the game.

The royal couple have made regular appearances at sporting events since their 2020 move to the US, recently attending an NBA All-Star Game in February. Harry, 41, was already in Texas for the Warrior Games – a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or ill military personnel and veterans organised by the US government. The duke’s appearance came hours after the King celebrated his official birthday with a ceremony showcasing the British Army’s ceremonial prowess.

Prince Harry (circled, sitting in the eighth row) made a surprise appearance at game five of the finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks. Charles took part in Trooping the Colour on Saturday, where military pomp and pageantry were on display in the heart of the capital.

The Princess of Wales and her children joined the Queen and thousands of spectators at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall to view the spectacle featuring some of the nation’s most prestigious regiments. Future king Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, watched their grandfather from the first-floor window of the Duke of Wellington’s former office overlooking the parade ground.

Crowds gathered in The Mall to watch the Royal Family’s carriage procession from Buckingham Palace, with Charles and Camilla in the middle of a Sovereign’s Escort provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment





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NBA Finals San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Prince Harry JP Lane Adam Silver Hollywood's Biggest A-Listers Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Filmmaker Spike Lee Actor John Turturro Actor/Comedian Tracy Morgan

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