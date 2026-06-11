Prince Harry's Invictus Games, security, and royal support

This news text discusses Prince Harry's role in launching the Invictus Games, the charity's support for wounded or sick former service personnel, and the assessment of Harry's taxpayer-funded protection. It also mentions the King's support for the Games and the Government's commitment to public funds for the event.

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 with the support of the Royal Foundation . The charity helps wounded or sick former service personnel by encouraging them to participate in sports competitions .

Next year's Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, and Harry is due to fly from California next month for a series of events to publicise them. The Duke of Sussex had hoped to bring his wife and children with him, but they have not visited Britain since the Queen's funeral in September 2022. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee is assessing whether to reinstate Harry's automatic, taxpayer-funded protection.

The King is keen to show his support for the Invictus Games, and the Government has committed public funds to support the event. Harry will be given police protection for next month's visit, but it may only be for the Invictus events





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Invictus Games Royal Foundation Royal Family Wounded Or Sick Former Service Personnel Sports Competitions Taxpayer-Funded Protection Invictus Games Birmingham Invictus Games California Invictus Games Security Invictus Games Support Invictus Games Publicise Invictus Games Events Invictus Games Police Protection Invictus Games Support From The King Invictus Games Government Support Invictus Games Taxpayer Funds Invictus Games Charity Invictus Games Royal Family Support Invictus Games Royal Family Visit Invictus Games Royal Family Support For The Ch Invictus Games Royal Family Support For The Ga Invictus Games Royal Family Support For The Ch Invictus Games Royal Family Support For The Ch The Games And The Taxpayer-Funded Protection

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