Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy shares 'dream' life in Mauritius, juggling motherhood and jewellery brand

Chelsy Davy, ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, documents her 'dream' life in Mauritius on social media, juggling motherhood and building her jewellery brand. She shares behind-the-scenes footage of a tropical photoshoot for her fine jewellery label Aya, complete with a stunning orange sunset and adorable glimpses of her three children.

Prince Harry 's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has documented her 'dream' life in Mauritius , juggling motherhood and building her jewellery brand on social media, days after a documentary suggested America has become disillusioned with Brand Sussex.

Chelsy, 40, dated the Duke of Sussex on and off for seven years from 2004, before eventually finding love with her now-husband, hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott. Last December, Chelsy told The Standard that she and Sam were in the process of moving to Mauritius '(semi-)full time' after tying the knot on the island getaway in April 2022.

On Sunday, the Zimbabwe-born entrepreneur took her Instagram followers behind the scenes of a tropical photoshoot for her fine jewellery label Aya, complete with a stunning orange sunset and adorable glimpses of her three children. The clip showed Chelsy, who epitomised beach chic in shorts and a white linen shirt, supervising the shoot while looking after Leo, Chloe, and newborn son Finn.

The Instagram Reel also featured an adorable cameo from four-year-old Leo, whose voice could be heard as the toddler said: 'Come spend a day with my mum, while she runs her jewellery business from Mauritius.

' Leo broke down his and sister Chloe's morning schedule after 'Finn and my mum get up quite early' for their morning walk before Chelsy gives them breakfast and sends them off to school. Footage showed Chelsy supervising the shoot, with Finn strapped to her chest at one point, before coming back home for dinner and bedtime with the children.

The jewellery designer's 'day in the life' post comes after royal experts claimed the 'tide has turned' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Netflix ended their multi-million dollar deal with the Sussexes in a Channel 5 documentary. Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has documented her 'dream' life in Mauritius juggling motherhood and building her jewellery brand. She is seen here with her son Leo, four, and daughter, Chloe, two.

The Zimbabwe-born entrepreneur took her Instagram followers behind the scenes of a tropical photoshoot for her fine jewellery label Aya, complete with a stunning orange sunset and adorable glimpses of her three children. The Instagram Reel also featured an adorable cameo from four-year-old Leo, whose voice could be heard as the toddler said: 'Come spend a day with my mum, while she runs her jewellery business from Mauritius.

' Leo broke down his and sister Chloe's morning schedule after 'Finn and my mum get up quite early' for their morning walk before Chelsy gives them breakfast and sends them off to school. Footage showed Chelsy supervising the shoot, with Finn strapped to her chest at one point, before coming back home for dinner and bedtime with the children.

The jewellery designer's 'day in the life' post comes after royal experts claimed the 'tide has turned' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Netflix ended their multi-million dollar deal with the Sussexes in a Channel 5 documentary. The documentary, titled Harry & Meghan: Has America Had Enough, explained that another turning point in the couple's perception was the release of the February 2023 South Park episode, 'The World Wide Privacy Tour'.

The show ridiculed Meghan and Harry's demands for privacy while on a publicity blitz for the prince's autobiography 'Waaaagh' - a dig at Harry's memoir Spare. The cartoon prince and princess carried banners emblazoned with the 'Respect Our Privacy' slogan, and they shouted at anyone who looked their way. Journalist Emma Loffhagen explained: 'In America, that was perhaps the first time that that perception had been broadcast in that way.

It's a sign that the tide was turning, and that scathing tone would become more popular.

' At the same time, the Sussexes' relations with Spotify also took a turn. The streaming giant and the Sussexes' audio production company Archewell Audio reportedly signed a £15million ($20million) deal in late 2020. After the deal was signed, Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer, issued a gushing statement which read: 'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world.

'That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling. ' But after one season of Meghan's podcast Archetypes, Spotify announced it was axing the deal in June 2023. Insiders claimed at the time that the royal couple did not meet the productivity benchmark required to receive the full payout.

Sources have since claimed the couple 'wanted a big theme that would explain the world, but they had no ideas'





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Prince Harry Chelsy Davy Mauritius Jewellery Brand Behind-The-Scenes Footage Tropical Photoshoot Fine Jewellery Label Aya Orange Sunset Adorable Glimpses Three Children Behind-The-Scenes Footage Tropical Photoshoot Fine Jewellery Label Aya Orange Sunset Adorable Glimpses Three Children

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