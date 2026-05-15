Prince Harry's Controversial Article Sparks Criticism Over Timing Amid Royal Family's Major Events

Prince Harry's latest New Statesman article has drawn backlash for its timing, as it coincides with King Charles III's Speech from the Throne and Princess Catherine's return to official duties. Critics accuse the Duke of seeking attention at a delicate moment for the Royal Family, while his piece on anti-Semitism raises questions about his broader intentions.

Prince Harry 's recent article for the New Statesman , titled 'My Fears For Our Divided Kingdom,' has sparked renewed criticism over his timing and intentions. Published the day after King Charles III's pivotal Speech from the Throne and during Princess Catherine 's highly anticipated two-day tour of Italy—her first oversees trip since cancer treatment—the Duke's piece was seen by many as a deliberate attempt to shift attention from the Royal Family 's significant engagements.

The article, which addresses the rise of anti-Semitism in Britain following recent terror attacks, has been widely interpreted as a veiled criticism of Israel's role in the ongoing Gaza conflict. Critics, including royal commentator Richard Eden, have called the timing 'extraordinary' and indicative of Harry's long-standing pattern of courting controversy to stay relevant.

Eden, the Daily Mail's Diary Editor, argued that while the subject matter was serious, the Duke seemed to be capitalizing on a moment when the monarchy was at its busiest in months. Meanwhile, Princess Catherine's visit to Reggio Emilia, focused on early childhood development, was notably absent from major UK news coverage, with outlets like the Times prioritizing Harry's article over her mission.

Co-host Richard Kay of Palace Confidential echoed Eden's sentiments, suggesting that Harry's actions were driven by a desire to remain in the spotlight, likening his behavior to 'a petulant child stamping their feet in the corner.

' Former press secretary to the late Queen, Ailsa Anderson, agreed, criticizing Harry's lack of nuance in upstaging his family's work. This isn't the first time Harry has faced such accusations; just weeks earlier, he delivered a speech in Kyiv urging U.S. support for Ukraine while his father was preparing for a critical state visit to Washington, meeting with Donald Trump.

As the Royal Family navigates delicate diplomatic and personal moments, Harry's continued efforts to assert his relevance have only intensified calls for strategic advisory oversight in his public engagements





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