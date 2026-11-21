Prince Harry discusses his family's return to Britain, his children's confidence boost from new schools, and his preference for British traditions over American life.

Prince Harry shared intimate details of his family's recent relocation to the United Kingdom during a candid interview on ITV's This Morning, highlighting the positive impact of British schooling on his children's confidence. The Duke of Sussex, speaking from London, revealed that his son Archie and daughter Lilibet have adapted remarkably well to their new educational environments since the family moved from Montecito, California in August. He emphasized that despite the significant cultural shift, his children are thriving and feeling more secure than ever.

School Life and Confidence Boost

Prince Harry described the transition to wearing school uniforms as a major milestone for his children, noting that it has significantly boosted their self-assurance. He joked that he is actively trying to remove any American accents from his seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter, a process that is being mirrored by their peers at school. The Duke noted that the confidence in both Archie and Lilibet has gone through the roof since they began attending their new schools in England.

Also read Prince Harry Reveals Family Joy and Cultural Shift After Return to UK

Adjusting to British Seasons and Culture

The Duke of Sussex expressed deep nostalgia for British winters and traditional country walks, admitting that the four seasons in the UK are a significant change from life in California. He mentioned that the distinct seasonal changes in America were less pronounced, making the return to a climate with clear winters particularly refreshing for him. Harry stated that he is throwing himself into the new winter weather, finding it nice to experience the familiar British atmosphere again after six years abroad.

Family Dynamics and Christmas Plans

Prince Harry revealed that his Christmas celebrations will likely involve joining his wife Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland. He indicated that the family is excited about the prospect of snow, suggesting their holiday might not be in California. The Duke joked that he would leave the cooking to his wife and mother-in-law, while he assisted with making a traditional Christmas cake on the show. He also discussed the festive menus of the past, recalling the turkey of every kind served at Sandringham, though he was not invited this year.

Advertisement

Cultural Preferences and Entertainment Views

During a segment testing his British versus American knowledge, Prince Harry showed he still prefers the word sweets over candy for his children, though he uses candy to communicate with them. He also shared his strong preference for the James Bond franchise over Mission Impossible, giving his seal of approval to Robert Pattinson's casting as the new agent. When asked to choose between the UK soap EastEnders and the US legal drama Suits, which made Meghan famous, Harry unequivocally chose Suits, apologizing to actor Ross Kemp for the slight.

Reflections on Pub Culture and Festivals

The Duke of Sussex described returning to pub life as amazing, noting how much he had missed the social atmosphere. He also reflected on his experiences with major music festivals, describing both Glastonbury and Coachella as nightmares that were too much for him. Harry stated that he has only attended Glastonbury once and found the experience overwhelming. He concluded that while he misses the warmth of California, the familiarity of London and the UK feels like home, and he is enjoying the opportunity to reconnect with his roots.