Prince Harry shares how Meghan Markle and the children are adjusting to life in the UK after leaving California. He discusses school uniforms, accent training, and the family's new routine.

Prince Harry opened up about his family's recent transition from California to the United Kingdom during a live televised interview on the Friday, November 20, episode of ITV. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, relocated from Montecito to Britain in late August 2026 after six years abroad. This marks Harry's first public commentary on their new chapter since moving across the Atlantic, offering fans a glimpse into their adjusted daily lives and the cultural shifts they are experiencing.

Family Adjustments to British School Life

Prince Harry emphasized that his children, aged 7 and 5, have embraced their new educational environment with enthusiasm. He noted that both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet began attending British schools for the first time the month following their arrival. The Duke observed a significant boost in his children's confidence since entering the UK school system, describing the change as a major positive development for their social development.

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The shift in routine includes wearing school uniforms, which Harry acknowledged represents a notable culture change for the family. Despite initial Monday morning blues, Harry explained that the structure of British schooling has helped stabilize their week. He highlighted that the children are gaining a completely different cultural experience, which he believes is crucial for their growth at their current ages.

Accent Training and Cultural Immersion

One of the most humorous aspects of the family's integration into British society involves language and accent. Prince Harry joked that he is actively working to remove their American accents, with their school friends assisting in the process. He revealed that Princess Lilibet has developed a convincing impression of her mother, Meghan Markle, showcasing the rapid adaptation occurring within the household.

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The Duke stressed the importance of this cultural comparison for his children. He stated that allowing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to experience two distinct educational and cultural systems is valuable. While he praised the British schools, he clarified that he is not criticizing American schools, but rather appreciating the unique perspective his children are gaining.

Daily Routines and Culinary Preferences

Harry also shared insights into their domestic life, highlighting the role of family in their new routine. He credited his wife, Meghan Markle, and his mother-in-law for their cooking skills, leaving meal preparation to them. He mentioned that dinners will feature a variety of dishes, including gumbo and different preparations of turkey, such as roasted, pulled, and smoked options.

The Duke expressed gratitude for being back on home soil, noting that he had missed the British winter weather. He described throwing himself into the colder climate and enjoying the return to his roots. This personal contentment appears to be a driving force behind the family's successful adjustment to their new life in the UK.

Professional Balance and Public Perception

Balancing his professional commitments with family life remains a priority for Prince Harry. He cited the energy and joy he derives from being with his family, particularly his children, as the biggest factor in his wellbeing. Harry also discussed how his public openness about past struggles has changed the environment, making it slightly easier for him to navigate his public role without the same level of negative behavior he previously faced.

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Putting the children into British schools meant a great deal to Harry, a fact he admitted he did not fully appreciate until they had been enrolled for two weeks. He believes that raising awareness and talking about past issues has helped people see things for what they are. While this may not stop all negative behavior, Harry hopes it will lead to a change in how he is perceived and treated in his new chapter.